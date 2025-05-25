HomeNewsLake Victoria gives Aidan O'Brien an 11th win in Tattersalls Irish 1000...
NewsRacingRacing irish

Lake Victoria gives Aidan O’Brien an 11th win in Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
0
Lake Victoria surrounded by winning connections after her win in the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas at The Curragh. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Lake Victoria (10/11 favourite) and Ryan Moore gave Aidan O’Brien another success in the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas at The Curragh on Sunday.

The daughter of Frankel, unbeaten as a juvenile last season, tasted defeat for the first time when beaten in the BetFred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket earlier this month.

With her trainer Aidan O’Brien admitting at the time, and since, that the Coolmore partners-owned filly wasn’t fully ready for the English classic, hopes were high that she could get back to winning ways this afternoon at The Curragh.

In today’s filly’s classic, Lake Victoria was all class as she produced a dominant performance, winning by an easy two and a quarter lengths, to give O’Brien an 11th win in the fillies’ classic.

 

The Adrian Murray-handled California Dreamer (50/1), with David Egan in the saddle, were second.

Cercene (20/1) was a further length and three-quarters back in third for trainer Joe Murphy and rider Gary Carroll.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Field Of Gold impresses in Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie