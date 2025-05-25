Lake Victoria gives Aidan O’Brien an 11th win in Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas

Lake Victoria (10/11 favourite) and Ryan Moore gave Aidan O’Brien another success in the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas at The Curragh on Sunday.

The daughter of Frankel, unbeaten as a juvenile last season, tasted defeat for the first time when beaten in the BetFred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket earlier this month.

With her trainer Aidan O’Brien admitting at the time, and since, that the Coolmore partners-owned filly wasn’t fully ready for the English classic, hopes were high that she could get back to winning ways this afternoon at The Curragh.

In today’s filly’s classic, Lake Victoria was all class as she produced a dominant performance, winning by an easy two and a quarter lengths, to give O’Brien an 11th win in the fillies’ classic.

The Adrian Murray-handled California Dreamer (50/1), with David Egan in the saddle, were second.

Cercene (20/1) was a further length and three-quarters back in third for trainer Joe Murphy and rider Gary Carroll.

🗣️ “She’s one of those special ones.” High praise for @Tattersalls_ie Irish 1000 Guineas winner Lake Victoria from her trainer Aidan O’Brien @curraghrace 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wiuJxQrM9x — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 25, 2025

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com