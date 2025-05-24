Field Of Gold impresses in Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas

Field Of Gold (evens favourite) and Colin Keane won the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at The Curragh on Saturday.

Emulating his sire, Kingman, Field of Gold, won the opening Irish classic of the season, having been defeated in the English equivalent earlier in the month at Newmarket.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the race favourite led home a 1-2 for owners Juddmonte.

The runner-up spot went to the Harry Charlton-handled Oisín Murphy-ridden Cosmic Year (4/1), who was three and three-quarter lengths behind the winner.

The first of the Irish-trained horse home was Jessica Harrington’s Hotazhell (9/1), under Shane Foley.

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Orby Stakes

Trustyourinstinct (5/4 favourite), a winner four times from 1 mile 1 furlong to one and a half miles, took the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Orby Stakes.

Trained by Joseph O’Brien, the five-year-old son of Churchill was down to listed company this afternoon, and duly obliged at the lower grade, running out a four-length winner.

The runner-up, Romzina (5/1), ridden by Chris Hayes for Dermot Weld, had a head advantage at the finishing line, over the third-placer, Paddy Twomey’s new recruit, Magical Hope (4/1).

