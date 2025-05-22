HomeRugbyRugby Irish2025/26 Irish Rugby Transfers – Full List of Ins and Outs Across...
2025/26 Irish Rugby Transfers – Full List of Ins and Outs Across All Four Provinces

Introduction: Changing of the Guard in Irish Rugby

The 2025/26 season is ushering in a major transitional period for Irish provincial rugby. Between high-profile retirements, international signings, and academy reshuffles, the four provinces — Munster, Leinster, Ulster and Connacht — have collectively experienced 43 player departures and welcomed just 10 new arrivals.

This shift highlights a focus on leaner squads, internal player development, and the end of an era for several Irish legends. Here’s a breakdown of the key stats, followed by the full list of confirmed transfers.

Transfer Stats at a Glance:

  • Total players in: 10
  • Total players out: 43
  • Mid-season exits: 10
  • Retirements: 7
  • International signings: 4
  • Fly-halves lost: 4 (Byrne, Burns, Hanrahan, Morgan)
  • Most departures: Ulster (17)
  • Fewest departures: Connacht (7)

Notable New Signings:

  • Rieko Ioane – Leinster
  • Angus Bell – Ulster
  • Juarno Augustus – Ulster
  • Sam Gilbert – Connacht

Notable Retirements:

  • Cian Healy – Leinster
  • Peter O’Mahony – Munster
  • Dave Kilcoyne – Munster
  • Stephen Archer – Munster
  • Andy Warwick – Ulster
  • Marty Moore – Ulster
  • Reuben Crothers – Ulster

Munster Transfers – 2025/26

Players In:

  • JJ Hanrahan – Fly-half, 32 (from Connacht)
  • Dan Kelly – Centre, 24 (from Leicester, ENG)
  • Conor Ryan – Lock, 21 (from UCC)
  • Andrew Smith – Winger 24 (from Connacht)

Players Out:

  • Stephen Archer – Prop, 37 – Retired
  • Dave Kilcoyne – Prop, 36 – Retired
  • Peter O’Mahony – Back row, 35 – Retired
  • Jack Daly – Back row, 26
  • Cian Hurley – Back row, 25
  • Conor Murray – Scrum-half, 36
  • Billy Burns – Fly-half, 31
  • Liam Coombes – Winger, 28
  • Patrick Campbell – Fullback, 22
  • Dian Bleuler – Prop, 25 (returned to Sharks, RSA)
  • Eoghan Clarke – Hooker, 27 (to Saracens)
  • Scott Buckley – Hooker, 25 (loan to Ealing Trailfinders)
  • Bryan Fitzgerald – Centre, 26

Leinster Transfers – 2025/26

Players In:

  • Rieko Ioane – Centre, 28 (from Blues, NZL)

Players Out:

  • Cian Healy – Prop, 37 – Retired
  • Ross Byrne – Fly-half, 30 (to Gloucester)
  • Jordie Barrett – Centre, 28 (returned to Hurricanes)
  • Rob Russell – Winger, 26
  • Liam Turner – Winger, 25
  • Rory McGuire – Prop, 22 (to Ulster)
  • Ben Brownlee – Centre, 22
  • Aitzol King – Winger, 23
  • Michael Milne – Prop, 25 (loan to Munster)
  • Lee Barron – Hooker, 24 (to Munster)

Ulster Transfers – 2025/26

Players In:

  • Sam Crean – Prop, 25 (from Saracens)
  • Angus Bell – Prop, 24 (from Waratahs)
  • Juarno Augustus – Back row, 27 (from Northampton)
  • Rory McGuire – Prop, 22 (from Leinster)

Players Out:

  • Andy Warwick – Prop, 34
  • Corrie Barrett – Prop, 27
  • Alan O’Connor – Lock, 32
  • Kieran Treadwell – Lock, 29 (to Harlequins)
  • Matty Rea – Back row, 31
  • Reuben Crothers – Back row, 23 – Retired
  • John Cooney – Scrum-half, 35 (to Brive)
  • Michael McDonald – Scrum-half, 26
  • Aidan Morgan – Fly-half, 24
  • Jack Boal – Prop, 22
  • Cameron Doak – Prop, 18
  • Zac Solomon – Hooker, 21
  • Ben McFarlane – Winger, 20
  • Rory Telfer – Fullback, 21
  • Marty Moore – Prop, 34 – Retired
  • Tadgh McElroy – Hooker, 28 (to Sale)
  • Aaron Sexton – Winger, 24

Connacht Transfers – 2025/26

Players In:

  • Sam Gilbert – Winger, 26 (from Highlanders)

Players Out:

  • Conor Oliver – Back row, 29
  • JJ Hanrahan – Fly-half, 32 (to Munster)
  • Piers O’Conor – Centre, 29 (to Edinburgh)
  • Santiago Cordero – Winger, 31
  • Adam McBurney – Hooker, 28 (to Dinamo Bucharest)
  • John Porch – Winger, 31 (to Vannes)
  • Andrew Smith – Winger, 24 (loan to Munster)

Conclusion

With some of Ireland’s most iconic players hanging up their boots, and key internationals either joining or leaving, the 2025/26 season promises to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. Ulster lead the clearout, while Munster and Leinster lose long-time leaders. Will academy graduates step up, or will recruitment spike again in 2026?

Stay tuned to SportsNewsIreland.com for further updates, pre-season previews, and exclusive player interviews.

