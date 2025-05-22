2025/26 Irish Rugby Transfers – Full List of Ins and Outs Across All Four Provinces
Author: Joe Naughton
Published: May 2025
Introduction: Changing of the Guard in Irish Rugby
The 2025/26 season is ushering in a major transitional period for Irish provincial rugby. Between high-profile retirements, international signings, and academy reshuffles, the four provinces — Munster, Leinster, Ulster and Connacht — have collectively experienced 43 player departures and welcomed just 10 new arrivals.
This shift highlights a focus on leaner squads, internal player development, and the end of an era for several Irish legends. Here’s a breakdown of the key stats, followed by the full list of confirmed transfers.
Transfer Stats at a Glance:
- Total players in: 10
- Total players out: 43
- Mid-season exits: 10
- Retirements: 7
- International signings: 4
- Fly-halves lost: 4 (Byrne, Burns, Hanrahan, Morgan)
- Most departures: Ulster (17)
- Fewest departures: Connacht (7)
Notable New Signings:
- Rieko Ioane – Leinster
- Angus Bell – Ulster
- Juarno Augustus – Ulster
- Sam Gilbert – Connacht
Notable Retirements:
- Cian Healy – Leinster
- Peter O’Mahony – Munster
- Dave Kilcoyne – Munster
- Stephen Archer – Munster
- Andy Warwick – Ulster
- Marty Moore – Ulster
- Reuben Crothers – Ulster
Munster Transfers – 2025/26
Players In:
- JJ Hanrahan – Fly-half, 32 (from Connacht)
- Dan Kelly – Centre, 24 (from Leicester, ENG)
- Conor Ryan – Lock, 21 (from UCC)
- Andrew Smith – Winger 24 (from Connacht)
Players Out:
- Stephen Archer – Prop, 37 – Retired
- Dave Kilcoyne – Prop, 36 – Retired
- Peter O’Mahony – Back row, 35 – Retired
- Jack Daly – Back row, 26
- Cian Hurley – Back row, 25
- Conor Murray – Scrum-half, 36
- Billy Burns – Fly-half, 31
- Liam Coombes – Winger, 28
- Patrick Campbell – Fullback, 22
- Dian Bleuler – Prop, 25 (returned to Sharks, RSA)
- Eoghan Clarke – Hooker, 27 (to Saracens)
- Scott Buckley – Hooker, 25 (loan to Ealing Trailfinders)
- Bryan Fitzgerald – Centre, 26
Leinster Transfers – 2025/26
Players In:
- Rieko Ioane – Centre, 28 (from Blues, NZL)
Players Out:
- Cian Healy – Prop, 37 – Retired
- Ross Byrne – Fly-half, 30 (to Gloucester)
- Jordie Barrett – Centre, 28 (returned to Hurricanes)
- Rob Russell – Winger, 26
- Liam Turner – Winger, 25
- Rory McGuire – Prop, 22 (to Ulster)
- Ben Brownlee – Centre, 22
- Aitzol King – Winger, 23
- Michael Milne – Prop, 25 (loan to Munster)
- Lee Barron – Hooker, 24 (to Munster)
Ulster Transfers – 2025/26
Players In:
- Sam Crean – Prop, 25 (from Saracens)
- Angus Bell – Prop, 24 (from Waratahs)
- Juarno Augustus – Back row, 27 (from Northampton)
- Rory McGuire – Prop, 22 (from Leinster)
Players Out:
- Andy Warwick – Prop, 34
- Corrie Barrett – Prop, 27
- Alan O’Connor – Lock, 32
- Kieran Treadwell – Lock, 29 (to Harlequins)
- Matty Rea – Back row, 31
- Reuben Crothers – Back row, 23 – Retired
- John Cooney – Scrum-half, 35 (to Brive)
- Michael McDonald – Scrum-half, 26
- Aidan Morgan – Fly-half, 24
- Jack Boal – Prop, 22
- Cameron Doak – Prop, 18
- Zac Solomon – Hooker, 21
- Ben McFarlane – Winger, 20
- Rory Telfer – Fullback, 21
- Marty Moore – Prop, 34 – Retired
- Tadgh McElroy – Hooker, 28 (to Sale)
- Aaron Sexton – Winger, 24
Connacht Transfers – 2025/26
Players In:
- Sam Gilbert – Winger, 26 (from Highlanders)
Players Out:
- Conor Oliver – Back row, 29
- JJ Hanrahan – Fly-half, 32 (to Munster)
- Piers O’Conor – Centre, 29 (to Edinburgh)
- Santiago Cordero – Winger, 31
- Adam McBurney – Hooker, 28 (to Dinamo Bucharest)
- John Porch – Winger, 31 (to Vannes)
- Andrew Smith – Winger, 24 (loan to Munster)
Conclusion
With some of Ireland’s most iconic players hanging up their boots, and key internationals either joining or leaving, the 2025/26 season promises to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. Ulster lead the clearout, while Munster and Leinster lose long-time leaders. Will academy graduates step up, or will recruitment spike again in 2026?
