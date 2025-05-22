2025/26 Irish Rugby Transfers – Full List of Ins and Outs Across All Four Provinces

Author: Joe Naughton

Published: May 2025

Introduction: Changing of the Guard in Irish Rugby

The 2025/26 season is ushering in a major transitional period for Irish provincial rugby. Between high-profile retirements, international signings, and academy reshuffles, the four provinces — Munster, Leinster, Ulster and Connacht — have collectively experienced 43 player departures and welcomed just 10 new arrivals.

This shift highlights a focus on leaner squads, internal player development, and the end of an era for several Irish legends. Here’s a breakdown of the key stats, followed by the full list of confirmed transfers.

Transfer Stats at a Glance:

Total players in: 10

10 Total players out: 43

43 Mid-season exits: 10

10 Retirements: 7

7 International signings: 4

4 Fly-halves lost: 4 (Byrne, Burns, Hanrahan, Morgan)

4 (Byrne, Burns, Hanrahan, Morgan) Most departures: Ulster (17)

Ulster (17) Fewest departures: Connacht (7)

Notable New Signings:

Rieko Ioane – Leinster

Angus Bell – Ulster

Juarno Augustus – Ulster

Sam Gilbert – Connacht

Notable Retirements:

Cian Healy – Leinster

Peter O’Mahony – Munster

Dave Kilcoyne – Munster

Stephen Archer – Munster

Andy Warwick – Ulster

Marty Moore – Ulster

Reuben Crothers – Ulster

Munster Transfers – 2025/26

Players In:

JJ Hanrahan – Fly-half, 32 (from Connacht)

Dan Kelly – Centre, 24 (from Leicester, ENG)

Conor Ryan – Lock, 21 (from UCC)

Andrew Smith – Winger 24 (from Connacht)

Players Out:

Stephen Archer – Prop, 37 – Retired

Dave Kilcoyne – Prop, 36 – Retired

Peter O’Mahony – Back row, 35 – Retired

Jack Daly – Back row, 26

Cian Hurley – Back row, 25

Conor Murray – Scrum-half, 36

Billy Burns – Fly-half, 31

Liam Coombes – Winger, 28

Patrick Campbell – Fullback, 22

Dian Bleuler – Prop, 25 (returned to Sharks, RSA)

Eoghan Clarke – Hooker, 27 (to Saracens)

Scott Buckley – Hooker, 25 (loan to Ealing Trailfinders)

Bryan Fitzgerald – Centre, 26

Leinster Transfers – 2025/26

Players In:

Rieko Ioane – Centre, 28 (from Blues, NZL)

Players Out:

Cian Healy – Prop, 37 – Retired

Ross Byrne – Fly-half, 30 (to Gloucester)

Jordie Barrett – Centre, 28 (returned to Hurricanes)

Rob Russell – Winger, 26

Liam Turner – Winger, 25

Rory McGuire – Prop, 22 (to Ulster)

Ben Brownlee – Centre, 22

Aitzol King – Winger, 23

Michael Milne – Prop, 25 (loan to Munster)

Lee Barron – Hooker, 24 (to Munster)

Ulster Transfers – 2025/26

Players In:

Sam Crean – Prop, 25 (from Saracens)

Angus Bell – Prop, 24 (from Waratahs)

Juarno Augustus – Back row, 27 (from Northampton)

Rory McGuire – Prop, 22 (from Leinster)

Players Out:

Andy Warwick – Prop, 34

Corrie Barrett – Prop, 27

Alan O’Connor – Lock, 32

Kieran Treadwell – Lock, 29 (to Harlequins)

Matty Rea – Back row, 31

Reuben Crothers – Back row, 23 – Retired

John Cooney – Scrum-half, 35 (to Brive)

Michael McDonald – Scrum-half, 26

Aidan Morgan – Fly-half, 24

Jack Boal – Prop, 22

Cameron Doak – Prop, 18

Zac Solomon – Hooker, 21

Ben McFarlane – Winger, 20

Rory Telfer – Fullback, 21

Marty Moore – Prop, 34 – Retired

Tadgh McElroy – Hooker, 28 (to Sale)

Aaron Sexton – Winger, 24

Connacht Transfers – 2025/26

Players In:

Sam Gilbert – Winger, 26 (from Highlanders)

Players Out:

Conor Oliver – Back row, 29

JJ Hanrahan – Fly-half, 32 (to Munster)

Piers O’Conor – Centre, 29 (to Edinburgh)

Santiago Cordero – Winger, 31

Adam McBurney – Hooker, 28 (to Dinamo Bucharest)

John Porch – Winger, 31 (to Vannes)

Andrew Smith – Winger, 24 (loan to Munster)

Conclusion

With some of Ireland’s most iconic players hanging up their boots, and key internationals either joining or leaving, the 2025/26 season promises to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. Ulster lead the clearout, while Munster and Leinster lose long-time leaders. Will academy graduates step up, or will recruitment spike again in 2026?

