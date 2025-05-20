NFL Announces 2025 International Games Ticket Sale Dates for Europe

HomeOther SportsNFL Announces 2025 International Games Ticket Sale Dates for Europe
Other Sports

The National Football League (NFL) has revealed ticket release dates for the 2025 NFL International Games in Europe. Fans in Dublin, London, Berlin and Madrid will soon have the chance to purchase tickets to witness live NFL action on European soil. General admission tickets for these NFL 2025 European fixtures will go on sale between May and July. These highly anticipated matchups feature elite teams including the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, and more.

2025 NFL Europe Schedule & Ticket Release Dates

Date Matchup Location Tickets On Sale
September 28 Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland June 17
October 5 Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K. May 29
October 12 Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K. May 29
October 19 Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium, London, U.K. May 30
November 9 Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts Olympic Stadium, Berlin, Germany June 5
November 16 Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain July 8

Where to Buy NFL 2025 International Tickets

Fans must create or log into an NFL ticket account before purchasing tickets. General admission tickets will be available via the NFL’s official website.

Bonus Game in São Paulo, Brazil

The 2025 International Series kicks off in São Paulo</strong on September 5 with the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena. For more details and ticket access, visit nfl.com/saopaulo.

