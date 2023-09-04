Darragh Kenny and Eddy Blue win in USA

Offaly’s Darragh Kenny won at the five-star show in Bridgetown, USA, over the weekend.

On Saturday evening Darragh Kenny and the 11-year-old bay gelding Eddy Blue claimed victory in the 1.50m $78,000 Hampton Classic Speed Cup, jumping clear in 69.27 seconds. USA’s McLain Ward took second place in a time of 69.68 seconds, while Ireland’s Conor Swail was third with Vital Chance de la Roque.

The combination had taken the runner-up spot in the 1.45m Speed Stakes on Thursday. They jumped a foot-perfect clear round to stop the clock in 31.95 seconds, just behind Rene Dittmer in 31.18 seconds.

In Sunday’s 1.60m CSI5* Grand Prix Kenny was seventh with Chic Chic, while in the 1.45m CSI2* Grand Prix four Irish riders finished inside the top six. Conor Swail took the runner-up spot behind Nayel Nasser for Egypt. Riding the 16-year-old gelding Count Me In, Swail and Count Me In were double clear to finish less than a second behind Nasser.

Irish rider Philip McGuane completed the podium, riding the nine-year-old mare Orphea HQ; Jonathan Corrigan was fifth with the nine-year-old mare Oaky Flandria, while Conor O’Regan and Mendini DR came home in sixth place.

