Galway hurling panel for 2023 All Ireland championship announced

Henry Shefflin the Galway hurling manager has announced his panel for the 2023 All Ireland championship.

Galway hurling panel for the 2023 championship

GALWAY v WEXFORD

This will be the 15th championship clash between the counties, with each having won six and drawn two in the previous fourteen.

They have met in five of the last six championships with Galway winning three and drawing two, the most recent of which was last year when they tied on 1-19 each.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2022: Galway 1-19 Wexford 1-19 (Leinster ‘round robin’) 2020: Galway 1-27 Wexford 0-17 (Leinster quarter-final) 2019: Galway 0-16 Wexford 0-16 (Leinster ‘round robin’) 2018: Galway 1-23 Wexford 0-17 (Leinster ‘round robin’) 2017: Galway 0-29 Wexford 1-17 (Leinster final)

Galway beat Wexford by eight points in Round 1 of this year’s Allianz hurling League in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Wexford are seeking their first win over Galway in the championship since the 1996 All-Ireland semi-final, which was also the last time they won the All- Ire- land title.

Galway won three and lost two of their five Allianz League games this year, finishing third in their group; Wexford won and lost four in the same group, fin- ishing fifth (of six).

Goals have been scarce in recent Galway-Wexford championship games. The last five games in 2017-18-19-20-22 produced only five goals (3-2 to Galway).

Galway manager Henry Shefflin played eleven times for Kilkenny against Wex- ford in the championship, winning ten and losing one (2004 Leinster semi-final).

