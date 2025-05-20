Final Thoughts on Connacht’s 2024/25 Season – and Looking Ahead

There’s a lot changing at Connacht — and not all of it is on the pitch. The brand-new, world-class stand at the Sportsground is a genuine game-changer, a sign that the province is thinking bigger and building for the long term. There’s also a fresh coaching ticket incoming, a new General Manager of Performance behind the scenes, and a wave of exciting young talent rising through the ranks.

On the field, though, 2024/25 was a tough watch at times.

Losing all six interpros — including a gut-wrenching home defeat to Ulster — was hard to swallow, and the season never quite found consistency. Realistically, our only win over a full-strength side came in the Challenge Cup last 16 against Cardiff. The league form was patchy at best, and we struggled to put points on the board against stronger sides.

Connacht averaged 23 points per game, placing around 11th in the URC for scoring. Defensively, we leaked an average of 25 — likely the third worst in the competition. That combination left us on the wrong side of too many scorelines.

Worryingly, the Sportsground was no fortress. Just four home wins from nine (against Sharks, Cardiff, Benetton and Dragons), while the only away victories came against Zebre and Scarlets. Six wins from 18 in the URC doesn’t meet the standard this squad should be aiming for.

But not everything was bleak.

The Challenge Cup run was a real highlight. Five wins and a thrilling, high-scoring battle with Racing at home showed what this team is capable of. It wasn’t just the results — it was the way Connacht played in that competition: ambitious, energised, and entertaining.

There were also individual standouts. Ben Murphy was a revelation. Sean Jansen and Paul Boyle brought consistent power. Peter Dooley anchored the scrum. Shayne Bolton keeps going from strength to strength, while Finn Tracey made a strong impression. And then there’s SHL — a real leader, and arguably the standout player of the season. Coming back from injury inside five weeks was a testament to his character.

Looking ahead, recruitment has been low-key — with only Sam Gilbert arriving so far — and finances remain tight. That’s likely why Rob Seib, originally set for a backs coach role, is now the favourite to take the head coach position too. There were whispers of interest from Dan McFarland and Stuart Lancaster, but nothing materialised. If Seib does step up, a top-class defence coach beside him will be vital.

The bones of a strong season are there. With a new stand, new structures, new energy — and a core of talented, committed players — there’s reason to believe. A top-eight URC finish and a Challenge Cup semi-final run are realistic targets if things click.

There’s work to do, but the future isn’t bleak — it’s just waiting to be built. Roll on 2025/26.

