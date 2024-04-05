New York v Mayo : Preview, Starting teams, TV and Betting Advice

New York vs. Mayo: Championship Preview : A Look into Their Historic Rivalry, Current Form, and Team News

Start Time – 8pm Sunday (Irish Time)

TV Details – Match live on GAAGO

They meet for the sixth time in the championship, with Mayo having won the previous five encounters comfortably. The most recent clash occurred in 2019, where Mayo dominated with 21 points to spare.

Last Five Championship Meetings

– **2019:** Mayo 1-22 New York 0-4 (Connacht quarter-final)

– **2014:** Mayo 4-18 New York 0-8 (Connacht quarter-final)

– **2009:** Mayo 2-19 New York 0-10 (Connacht quarter-final)

– **2004:** Mayo 3-28 New York 1-8 (Connacht quarter-final)

– **1999:** Mayo 3-13 New York 0-10 (Connacht quarter-final)

Mayo enters the fray after finishing fourth in Division 1 this year, winning four and losing three games in the Allianz League. On the other hand, New York doesn’t compete in the league, adding an intriguing dynamic to their clash.

Last Year’s Performance

Last year, Mayo faced a rollercoaster journey in the championship. They lost to Roscommon in the Connacht quarter-final but bounced back with victories against Kerry and Louth. However, their journey ended in the quarter-final round with a loss to Dublin by a significant margin.

New York had a momentous win against Leitrim but lost heavily against Sligo.

Team News

Should the Mayo team line out as selected, Paddy Durcan, Fergal Boland, Aidan O’Shea, Stephen Coen, and Matthew Ruane will be the only starting Mayo players who featured in the last meeting of Mayo and New York. On that occasion, James Horan’s men came away from Gaelic Park with a 21-point win, with Boland (4 points), Durcan, and Ruane (1 point each) all getting on the scoresheet. Ballaghaderreen defender David McBrien has been named to line out at midfield alongside Matthew Ruane for Sunday’s game.

Key Stats and Insights

– Mayo holds a dominant record against New York in previous encounters.

– New York has managed to score only one goal in their five championship meetings with Mayo.

– The winner of the New York-Mayo clash will advance to face Roscommon in the Connacht semi-final on the weekend of April 20/21.

Here are the starting teams for the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship:

Nua Eabhrac (New York):

Joseph Grace

Shane Bolger

Jamie Boyle

Tadhg O’Riordan

Shane Brosnan

Cian O’Dea

Robert Wharton

James Walsh

Emmet O’Connghaile

Tiernan Mathers

Frank O’Reilly

Pierce Lillis

Sean Reilly

Michael Argue

Killian Butler

Maigh Eo (Mayo):

Colm Reape

Jack Coyne

Rory Brickenden

Sam Callinan

Paddy Durcan

Stephen Coen

Eoghan McLaughlin

David McBrien

Matthew Ruane

Bob Tuohy

Fergal Boland

Jack Carney

Aidan O’Shea

Tommy Conroy

Ryan O’Donoghue

