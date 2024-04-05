HomeGAALondon v Galway : Preview, Starting teams, TV and Betting Advice
London v Galway : Preview, Starting teams, TV and Betting Advice

London v Galway: Connacht Championship Clash Preview

Start time –  3pm Saturday

TV Details – Match is live on GAAGO

Score updates – Live scores on London v Galway are on Irishscores.com

As Galway gears up to face London in their 11th championship encounter, anticipation is for an easy Galway victory.

With a history of dominance, Galway aims to maintain their winning streak against London, who are eager to defy the odds and secure a victory. Ahead of the match, let’s delve into the key dynamics and players shaping this Connacht Football Championship quarter-final showdown.

Galway’s Dominance

Since their inaugural clash in 1977, Galway has triumphed in all ten previous encounters against London. The most recent victory in 2019 saw Galway emerge victorious, finishing four points clear. Despite London’s persistent efforts, they are yet to overcome the formidable challenge posed by the Tribesmen. Galway are bidding this season to win the Connacht title three-in-a-row for the first time since 1982-83-84.

2024 League 

Galway finished sixth in this year’s Allianz League Division 1 table, winning two, drawing one and losing four.

London finished seventh in Division 4, winning one, drawing one and losing five.

Last Year:

Galway beat Roscommon and Sligo to take the Connacht title. They beat Tyrone and Westmeath in the All-Ireland ‘round robin’ and lost to Armagh before being eliminated from the championship when losing to Mayo in a
preliminary quarter-final.

London lost to Sligo in the Connacht championship and to Offaly and Cavan in the Tailteann Cup while drawing with Laois.

Injury Setback for Galway

Ahead of tomorrow’s quarter-final showdown, Galway faces a setback with four key players sidelined due to injuries. The absence of Shane Walsh, Damien Comer, Matthew Tierney, and Cillian McDaid will undoubtedly test Galway’s depth and resilience as they strive

Next Steps

The winners of the Galway-London clash will progress to face Sligo or Leitrim in the Connacht semi-final, scheduled for the weekend of April 20/21. As the anticipation builds, both teams are poised to leave it all on the field in pursuit of victory and championship glory.

Teams

Gaillimh (Galway)

  • No. 1 Connor Gleeson
  • No. 2 Johnny McGrath
  • No. 3 Seán Fitzgerald
  • No. 4 Jack Glynn
  • No. 5 Dylan McHugh
  • No. 6 John Daly
  • No. 7 Liam Silke
  • No. 8 Paul Conroy
  • No. 9 Seán Kelly
  • No. 10 Johnny Heaney
  • No. 11 Cathal Sweeney
  • No. 12 Cein Darcy
  • No. 13 Robert Finnerty
  • No. 14 Cillian Ó Curraoin
  • No. 15 Liam Ó Conghaile

Galway team to play London 2024
Londain (London)

  • No. 1 Michael Lynch
  • No. 2 Daire Rooney
  • No. 3 Matt Moynihan
  • No. 4 Fiontan Eastwood
  • No. 5 Oran Kerr
  • No. 6 Eoin Walsh
  • No. 7 Tighe Barry
  • No. 8 Liam Gallagher
  • No. 9 Stephen Dornan
  • No. 10 D J O Flaherty
  • No. 11 Daniel Clarke
  • No. 12 Ciaran Diver
  • No. 13 Joshua Obahor
  • No. 14 Shay Rafter
  • No. 15 Nathan McElwaine

  • London team to play Galway in 2024
Conclusion and betting advice

Galway’s history of dominance and London’s hunger to upset the odds, the stage is set for an entertaining Connacht Championship quarter-final. Bookmakers have it Galway to win by 16pts. This looks very close to the mark so maybe it’s a watching brief and no bet.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

