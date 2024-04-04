HomeRugbyRugby IrishIreland Fixtures – HSBC Sevens Series
Rugby Irish

Ireland Fixtures – HSBC Sevens Series

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
20

The Ireland Sevens squads, sponsored by TritonLake, continue their HSBC SVNS Seriescampaigns this weekend as Hong Kong hosts the sixth and penultimate round of the 2024 season.

A sell-out crowd of 120,000 is expected at the iconic Hong Kong Stadium across the three days of action, as the race to secure a place at the season-ending Grand Final in Madrid heats up.

The top eight teams from the Men’s and Women’s Standings will book their spot for Madrid, where the overall Series Champions will be crowned at the start of June.

Ireland Men, who secured their second podium finish in three SVNS Series events by claiming bronze in Los Angeles last time out, currently sit second in the overall Standings after five tournaments, with Argentina leading the way.

James Topping‘s side have been in excellent form throughout the 2024 campaign and will be determined to build further momentum heading towards Madrid and this summer’s Paris Olympics.

Harry McNulty once again captains the team in Hong Kong, with potential debutant Zac McConnellincluded in Ireland’s 13-player squad.

Topping’s side get their tournament underway against South Africa on Friday (11.39am local time/4.39am Irish time) before further Pool outings against Samoa and Spain.

Ireland Women, meanwhile, will be looking to rediscover the form that saw them make history by winning their maiden Series title in Perth at the end of January.

Allan Temple-Jones‘ charges are lying sixth in the overall Women’s Standings and have been drawn alongside South Africa, Australia and Fiji in Pool B in Hong Kong.

With Lucy Mulhall sidelined through injury, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe captains the side with Clare Gorman in line for her HSBC SVNS Series debut in green.

Ireland Women go head-to-head with South Africa in their tournament opener on Friday (12.02pm local time/5.02am Irish time).

You can watch all of the HSBC SVNS Series matches for free on RugbyPass TV or on TNT Sports, while there will be coverage of Ireland’s progress in Hong Kong across the new @Ireland7s social media channels.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad (HSBC SVNS Series – Hong Kong):

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC)
Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)
Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)
Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)
Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)
Zac McConnell (Ireland Sevens)
Matthew McDonald (Ireland Sevens)
Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)(captain)
Bryan Mollen (UCD RFC)
Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)
Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)
Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)
Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad (HSBC SVNS Series – Hong Kong):

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC)
Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)(captain)
Alanna Fitzpatrick (Portarlington RFC/Blackrock College RFC)
Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)
Clare Gorman (Old Belvedere RFC)
Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)
Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)
Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union RFC)
Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)
Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)
Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)
Vikki Wall (Ireland Sevens)

Ireland Fixtures – HSBC SVNS Series, Hong Kong:

Friday, April 5

  • Ireland Men v South Africa, 11.39am local time/4.39am Irish time
  • Ireland Women v South Africa, 12.02pm local time/5.02am Irish time
  • Ireland Men v Samoa, 2.49pm local time/7.49am Irish time
  • Ireland Women v Australia, 3.35pm local time/8.35am Irish time

Saturday, April 6

  • Ireland Men v Spain, 10.39am local time/3.39am Irish time
  • Ireland Women v Fiji, 11.02am local time/4.02am Irish time
  • Play-Offs & Ranking Matches

Sunday, April 7

  • Play-Offs & Ranking Matches.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Rugby betting previews – Leinster, Connacht, Ulster and Munster
Next article
London v Galway : Preview, Starting teams, TV and Betting Advice
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

TechyList on Touchdown in Dublin: The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ambitious NFL Game in 2025
JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie