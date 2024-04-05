HomeGAALeitrim v Sligo : Preview, Starting teams, TV and Betting Advice
Leitrim v Sligo : Preview, Starting teams, TV and Betting Advice

JoeNa Connacht
Leitrim vs. Sligo: Championship Preview – A Long-Awaited Connacht Clash and Recent Encounters.

Start Time – 3:30pm Sunday

TV Details – There is no live coverage

Live scores from Leitrim v Sligo on Irishscores.com

Remarkably, this will be their first meeting in the Connacht championship since 2011. However, they crossed paths in the All-Ireland qualifiers in 2016 and in the Tailteann Cup two years ago.

Last Five Championship Meetings

– **2022:** Sligo 1-19 Leitrim 2-16 aet (Sligo won 4-3 on penalties) – Tailteann Cup
– **2016:** Sligo 2-15 Leitrim 1-10 (All-Ireland qualifiers)
– **2011:** Leitrim 1-10 Sligo 0-10 (Connacht quarter-final)
– **2005:** Leitrim 1-11 Sligo 0-9 (Connacht quarter-final)
– **2004:** Sligo 2-13 Leitrim 2-4 (Connacht semi-final)

Sligo finished fourth in Division 3 this year, securing four wins, one draw, and suffering two losses. On the other hand, Leitrim was promoted from Division 4 after winning five and losing two games. They narrowly missed out on the title after a defeat to Laois in the final.

Last Year’s Performance

Sligo had a decent run last year, beating London and New York to reach the Connacht final, where they fell short against Galway. In the All-Ireland ’round robin,’ they faced tough opponents, losing to Roscommon and Dublin and drawing with Kildare. Leitrim, on the other hand, had a challenging year, losing to New York in the Connacht quarter-final and facing defeats against Antrim, Fermanagh, and Wexford in the Tailteann Cup.

Road to the Semi-Final

The Leitrim-Sligo winners will earn the chance to face Galway or London in the Connacht semi-final on the weekend of April 20/21.

Stay tuned for more updates and analysis on the Leitrim vs. Sligo clash!

 

Team News

Liatroim (Leitrim):
Nevin O Donnell
Conor Reynolds
Mark Diffley
Aidan Flynn
Donal Wrynn
Mark Plunkett
Adam Reynolds
Jack Gilheany
Pearce Dolan
Tom Prior
Ryan O Rourke
Paul Keaney
Riordan O Rourke
Darragh Rooney
Evan Sweeney

Sligeach (Sligo):
Aidan Devaney
Evan Lyons
Eddie McGuinness
Paul McNamara
Peter Laffey
Nathan Mullen
Darragh Cummins
Sean Carrabine
Canice Mulligan
Cian Lally
Alan McLaughlin
Eoghan Smith
Paul Kilcoyne
Niall Murphy
Lee Deignan

Betting Advice 

Sligo are a far superior team and should be backed at 10/11 -5pts

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

