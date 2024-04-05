Leitrim v Sligo : Preview, Starting teams, TV and Betting Advice

Leitrim vs. Sligo: Championship Preview – A Long-Awaited Connacht Clash and Recent Encounters.

Start Time – 3:30pm Sunday

TV Details – There is no live coverage

Live scores from Leitrim v Sligo on Irishscores.com

Remarkably, this will be their first meeting in the Connacht championship since 2011. However, they crossed paths in the All-Ireland qualifiers in 2016 and in the Tailteann Cup two years ago.

Last Five Championship Meetings

– **2022:** Sligo 1-19 Leitrim 2-16 aet (Sligo won 4-3 on penalties) – Tailteann Cup

– **2016:** Sligo 2-15 Leitrim 1-10 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

– **2011:** Leitrim 1-10 Sligo 0-10 (Connacht quarter-final)

– **2005:** Leitrim 1-11 Sligo 0-9 (Connacht quarter-final)

– **2004:** Sligo 2-13 Leitrim 2-4 (Connacht semi-final)

Sligo finished fourth in Division 3 this year, securing four wins, one draw, and suffering two losses. On the other hand, Leitrim was promoted from Division 4 after winning five and losing two games. They narrowly missed out on the title after a defeat to Laois in the final.

Last Year’s Performance

Sligo had a decent run last year, beating London and New York to reach the Connacht final, where they fell short against Galway. In the All-Ireland ’round robin,’ they faced tough opponents, losing to Roscommon and Dublin and drawing with Kildare. Leitrim, on the other hand, had a challenging year, losing to New York in the Connacht quarter-final and facing defeats against Antrim, Fermanagh, and Wexford in the Tailteann Cup.

Road to the Semi-Final

The Leitrim-Sligo winners will earn the chance to face Galway or London in the Connacht semi-final on the weekend of April 20/21.

Stay tuned for more updates and analysis on the Leitrim vs. Sligo clash!

Team News

Liatroim (Leitrim):

Nevin O Donnell

Conor Reynolds

Mark Diffley

Aidan Flynn

Donal Wrynn

Mark Plunkett

Adam Reynolds

Jack Gilheany

Pearce Dolan

Tom Prior

Ryan O Rourke

Paul Keaney

Riordan O Rourke

Darragh Rooney

Evan Sweeney

Sligeach (Sligo):

Aidan Devaney

Evan Lyons

Eddie McGuinness

Paul McNamara

Peter Laffey

Nathan Mullen

Darragh Cummins

Sean Carrabine

Canice Mulligan

Cian Lally

Alan McLaughlin

Eoghan Smith

Paul Kilcoyne

Niall Murphy

Lee Deignan

Betting Advice

Sligo are a far superior team and should be backed at 10/11 -5pts

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com