Favourites for the Irish Premier Division

706 total views, 706 views today

With the start of the Irish Premier Division just around the corner, another competitive season is beginning to shape up.

Keep up to date with all the latest news, statistics and live scores from the Irish Premier Division via the Flashscore app or website.

But who are the favourites for the title this season?

5 – Bohemians (33/1)

Three-time winners of the Irish title, Bohemians slumped to their lowest league finish since 2018 last time around, ending the campaign in sixth.

Bohs are going to struggle to enter the title conversation this time around, not least because of rivals Shamrock Rovers’ tight grip on the league.

As rank outsiders for the title, Bohemians best chance of a silverware this season is likely to come in the domestic cups.

4 – Dundalk (14/1)

Winners of five Irish Premier Division titles between 2014 and 2019, it’s now four years since Dundalk were last crowned winners of the division.

A third place finish last time around represented an improvement on their sixth place finish from the season before.

But a title charge this time around remains unlikely for the County Louth outfit.

3 – St Patrick’s Athletic (14/1)

Fourth place finishers last term, St Patrick’s Athletic will be keen to improve on that this time around.

It’s almost a decade since St Pat’s last won the league title, with that drought unlikely to end this year.

Representing a healthy value for a title win, watch out for St Pat’s in the 2023 season.

2 – Derry City (6/4)

Best placed to challenge Shamrock Rovers in the league this season, Derry City will be keen to go one better than last time around.

Eventually finishing 13 points behind Shamrock Rovers, Derry will be hoping their 33 year wait for an Irish title ends in 2023.

Regular winners of the FAI Cup in recent years, can Derry add to their silverware with the Irish Premier Division title this year? The odds suggest they have a chance.

1 – Shamrock Rovers (5/6)

Odds on favourites for the Irish Premier Division once again, Shamrock Rovers are looking to make it three league titles in a row for the first time since the mid-1980s.

Cruising to the title last season, the side from Tallaght made it to the group stages of the Europa Conference League and are tipped for another strong campaign this time around.

Expect Shamrock Rovers to be leading the way in the division during 2023, as they target yet another league title.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com