The Hurricane Wins a Mouthwatering Bout in Spain: All the Details Unveiled

In one of the most interesting fights of the last month, undefeated Latvian champion Jevgenijs Aleksejevs came out victorious in a highly contested bout against Frenchman Dimitri ‘Hussard’ Trenel. The fight was held in Costa del Sol and marked The Hurricane’s first boxing bout outside Riga, allowing him to maintain his flawless pro boxing record of 14 straight wins.

Jevgenijs Aleksejevs has been touted by many as a boxer with a massive future, and here, we’ll delve into the details of his debut fight against Dimitri Trenel. We’ll also explore everything you need to know about how the Hurricane wins the bout, other significant details about the upcoming star, and why he’s one to watch out for!

How it Went Down

With the Alboran Sea in sight and calming evening weather, the atmosphere at the Holiday World Resort in Benalmadena was set for an unforgettable experience, and it delivered superbly.

Despite it being his first fight away from his hometown, The Hurricane didn’t feel any pressure and focused on technically outclassing his opponent. In the first two rounds, Aleksejevs utilized his reach advantage to work on Trenel’s body and also throw significant left jabs. Due to his experience in kickboxing, the Latvian boxer used his stance and movements to escape the initial intense and hunch attacks from Trenel.

For the entirety of the first round, Aleksejevs maintained control of the game, landing punches and tiring out Trenel. His strategic approach paid off early as a right uppercut and left hook combo 43 seconds into the second round was enough to knock the Frenchman out for the first time. But the job was far from over and though Trenel quickly recovered, it was evident to all that he was fighting a lost cause.

After the first knockout, Trenel struggled to find the intensity he had in the earlier rounds. Capitalizing on this, The Hurricane started round three with a series of ferocious attacks and by the 74th second, he landed his deadly right uppercut and left hook combo again to force Trenel to his knees for the second time.

The Hussard bravely rose to his feet again but could barely keep up with Aleksejevs’ pace and aggressiveness as he was knocked out the third time a few seconds later with the Hurricane using the same dangerous combo. At that point, the referee had seen enough and made the decision to wave off the match, declaring a technical knockout. This decision was met with relief from Trenel, who knew the game was already over for him.

This marked the Frenchman’s third career loss, making it three losses in his last four fights, having lost to Englishmen Pat McCormack and Cyrus Pattinson in July and May of 2022 respectively. Jevgenijs Aleksejevs, on the other hand, recorded his fourteenth consecutive win, a remarkable achievement considering it was his first bout since his October 2021 triumph over Estonian Pavel Semjonov.

Jevgenijs “The Hurricane” Aleksejevs

The Hurricane was born in Latvia on the 6th of July, 1993. According to the kickboxing champion, his love for combat sports began at a very early age of six, when he would playfully fight against his friend, trading kicks and occasional blows.

With the advice and guidance of his father, Aleksejevs started to take Taekwondo lessons, and in no time, he won his first black belt and conquered multiple competitions in his home country and across Europe. Backed by his experience in Taekwondo, Aleksejevs pivoted to kickboxing as a teenager and found even more success. He went on to win several competitions, one famously being his Italy triumph, where he prevailed over seven fights in a day to clinch the world champion title.

A devastating leg injury at 22 sidelined him for months and led to him considering a switch to professional boxing. After speaking with his coach and other trainers, he made the switch and has found considerable success since then.

His fight against Dimitri ‘Hussard’ Trenel is the 14th of his career and the first to be held outside his hometown of Riga. In his career, The Hurricane has faced several strong challengers from different parts of the world and boasts a KO percentage of 57.14%. He famously knocked out Russian Andrey Chentsov in his fight in September 2017 and repeated the feat three years later when he knocked out Estonian Deniss Kormilin in August 2020.

His win over Dimitri ‘Hussard’ Trenel crowns an incredible year that has seen him sign a brand ambassador sponsorship deal with top bookmaker review and betting tips site, MightyTips. A move that’ll hopefully bring unparalleled success to all parties involved.

The Bottom Line

In an exciting technical battle held at the Holiday World Resort in Benalmadena, 30-year-old Latvian boxer Jevgenijs Aleksejevs, also known as the Hurricane, extended his unbeaten pro boxing record when he defeated Dimitri ‘Hussard’ Trenel with three knockouts in three rounds. This was the MightyTips ambassador’s fourteenth career win and first outside his home country. He’ll be looking to build on this and rise through the rankings.

