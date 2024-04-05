HomeGAAWexford v Carlow - Preview, Starting teams, TV and Betting Advice
Wexford v Carlow – Preview, Starting teams, TV and Betting Advice

By JoeNa Connacht
Wexford vs. Carlow: Championship Preview –  A Long-Awaited Leinster Showdown and Past Meetings

Start time 2:30pm Sunday

TV Details – No live coverage

Live scores from Wexford v Carlow on Irishscores.com

They meet in the Leinster championship for the first time since 2017, where Carlow emerged victorious in a first-round game by four points in Carlow.

Last Five Championship Meetings

– **2017:** Carlow 2-17 Wexford 2-13 (Leinster first round)
– **2011:** Wexford 4-12 Carlow 0-10 (Leinster semi-final)
– **2005:** Wexford 3-12 Carlow 2-10 (Leinster quarter-final)
– **2000:** Wexford 2-11 Carlow 0-10 (Leinster Round Robin)
– **1996:** Carlow 4-17 Wexford 1-11 (Leinster first round)

Wexford finished third behind Laois and Leitrim in Division 4 this year, securing five wins and suffering two losses. Carlow finished fifth, with four wins and three losses. Notably, Wexford defeated Carlow by 1-14 to 0-7 in Round 4 in Carlow.

Last Year’s Performance

Carlow faced a tough challenge last year, losing to Wicklow by eight points in the Leinster first round. In the Tailteann Cup, they had a mixed performance, beating Wicklow and Longford but losing to Limerick in the ’round-robin’ stages. Wexford, on the other hand, lost to Laois in the Leinster first round. In the Tailteann Cup ’round-robin,’ they drew with Fermanagh, lost to Antrim, and beat Leitrim. They secured a victory against Offaly in the preliminary quarter-final but fell short against Meath in the quarter-final.

Road to the Quarter-Final

The winners of the Carlow-Wexford clash will face Louth in the Leinster quarter-final on the weekend after next.

Team News

[Wexford vs. Carlow: Team Lineups]
Here are the confirmed team lineups for the Wexford vs. Carlow clash!

Wexford

**Starting Lineup:**
1. Rory Tubritt
2. Eoin Porter
3. Gavin Sheehan
4. Darragh Lyons
5. Kevin O’Grady
6. Dylan Furlong
7. Glen Malone
8. Liam Coleman
9. Niall Hughes
10. Páraic Hughes
11. Eoghan Nolan
12. Mark Rossiter
13. Graeme Cullen
14. Sean Nolan
15. Conor Kinsella

**Substitutes:**
16. Graham Staples
17. Liam O’Connor
18. Conor Carty
19. Shane Doyle
20. Cathal Walsh
21. Jonathon Bealin
22. Liam Doyle
23. Dean O’Toole
24. Tom Byrne
25. Shane Pettit
26. Ben Brosnan

Carlow

**Starting Lineup:**
1. Johnny Furey
2. Colin Byrne
3. Mark Furey
4. Dara Curran
5. Mikey Bambrick
6. Conor Doyle
7. Shane Clarke
8. John Murphy
9. Niall Hickey
10. Aaron Amond
11. Colm Hulton
12. Conor Crowley
13. Ross Dunphy
14. Jamie Clarke
15. Paddy McDonnell

**Substitutes:**
16. Ciaran Cunningham
17. Eric Molloy
18. Bryan McMahon
19. Josh Moore
20. Cormac Lomax
21. Shane Buggy
22. Kevin Murphy
23. Jamie Lunney
24. Cathal Kelly
25. Dylan Farrell
26. Jason Scully

Betting Advice

This should be an easy victory for Wexford, expect them to easily cover the four point handicap

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

