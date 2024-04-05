Wexford v Carlow – Preview, Starting teams, TV and Betting Advice

Wexford vs. Carlow: Championship Preview – A Long-Awaited Leinster Showdown and Past Meetings

Start time 2:30pm Sunday

TV Details – No live coverage

They meet in the Leinster championship for the first time since 2017, where Carlow emerged victorious in a first-round game by four points in Carlow.

Last Five Championship Meetings

– **2017:** Carlow 2-17 Wexford 2-13 (Leinster first round)

– **2011:** Wexford 4-12 Carlow 0-10 (Leinster semi-final)

– **2005:** Wexford 3-12 Carlow 2-10 (Leinster quarter-final)

– **2000:** Wexford 2-11 Carlow 0-10 (Leinster Round Robin)

– **1996:** Carlow 4-17 Wexford 1-11 (Leinster first round)

Wexford finished third behind Laois and Leitrim in Division 4 this year, securing five wins and suffering two losses. Carlow finished fifth, with four wins and three losses. Notably, Wexford defeated Carlow by 1-14 to 0-7 in Round 4 in Carlow.

Last Year’s Performance

Carlow faced a tough challenge last year, losing to Wicklow by eight points in the Leinster first round. In the Tailteann Cup, they had a mixed performance, beating Wicklow and Longford but losing to Limerick in the ’round-robin’ stages. Wexford, on the other hand, lost to Laois in the Leinster first round. In the Tailteann Cup ’round-robin,’ they drew with Fermanagh, lost to Antrim, and beat Leitrim. They secured a victory against Offaly in the preliminary quarter-final but fell short against Meath in the quarter-final.

Road to the Quarter-Final

The winners of the Carlow-Wexford clash will face Louth in the Leinster quarter-final on the weekend after next.

Team News

Wexford

**Starting Lineup:**

1. Rory Tubritt

2. Eoin Porter

3. Gavin Sheehan

4. Darragh Lyons

5. Kevin O’Grady

6. Dylan Furlong

7. Glen Malone

8. Liam Coleman

9. Niall Hughes

10. Páraic Hughes

11. Eoghan Nolan

12. Mark Rossiter

13. Graeme Cullen

14. Sean Nolan

15. Conor Kinsella

**Substitutes:**

16. Graham Staples

17. Liam O’Connor

18. Conor Carty

19. Shane Doyle

20. Cathal Walsh

21. Jonathon Bealin

22. Liam Doyle

23. Dean O’Toole

24. Tom Byrne

25. Shane Pettit

26. Ben Brosnan

Carlow

**Starting Lineup:**

1. Johnny Furey

2. Colin Byrne

3. Mark Furey

4. Dara Curran

5. Mikey Bambrick

6. Conor Doyle

7. Shane Clarke

8. John Murphy

9. Niall Hickey

10. Aaron Amond

11. Colm Hulton

12. Conor Crowley

13. Ross Dunphy

14. Jamie Clarke

15. Paddy McDonnell

**Substitutes:**

16. Ciaran Cunningham

17. Eric Molloy

18. Bryan McMahon

19. Josh Moore

20. Cormac Lomax

21. Shane Buggy

22. Kevin Murphy

23. Jamie Lunney

24. Cathal Kelly

25. Dylan Farrell

26. Jason Scully

Betting Advice

This should be an easy victory for Wexford, expect them to easily cover the four point handicap

