Munster v Connacht – Preview, Betting, Starting Teams, Where to Watch

**Munster vs Connacht: Preview, Betting, Starting Teams, Where to Watch

Munster and Connacht are set to face off in a highly anticipated URC Round 16 clash at Thomond Park on Saturday, May 11th, 2024. The match kicks off at 5:15 pm local time, with an expected crowd of over 19,000 spectators in attendance. This is a crucial interprovincial derby that promises to deliver an intense battle between two of Ireland’s top rugby sides.

Munster Team News

Munster has announced their starting lineup for the game, with two changes to the side that secured a victory against the Lions in Johannesburg. Craig Casey and Alex Nankivell have been introduced into the backline, replacing the previous starters. Notably, Jack Crowley will mark his 50th appearance for the province, continuing at out-half.

Simon Zebo, Calvin Nash, and Shane Daly retain their places in the back three, while Seán O’Brien and Nankivell will partner in midfield for the first time. Casey and Crowley form the half-back pairing.

The forward pack remains unchanged for the third consecutive game. Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, and Stephen Archer start in the front row, while RG Snyman and captain Tadhg Beirne form the second row. Peter O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen, and Jack O’Donoghue complete the pack.

Munster’s bench features notable replacements such as Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, and Antoine Frisch.

Connacht Team News

Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins has made three enforced changes to his starting team for this matchup. Peter Dooley, Paul Boyle, and captain Jack Carty come in for injured players Denis Buckley, Cian Prendergast, and JJ Hanrahan.

In the backs, Matthew Devine retains his spot at scrum-half, with Bundee Aki and Tom Farrell forming the center pairing. Shane Jennings and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran round out the back three.

Connacht’s forwards include hooker Dave Heffernan, prop Finlay Bealham, and flankers Shamus Hurley-Langton and Conor Oliver.

Betting Odds

According to the latest betting odds, Munster is expected to win by 11 points. This prediction reflects Munster’s recent form and their home advantage at Thomond Park, where they traditionally perform well against Connacht.

Where to Watch

Fans can catch the live action on RTE2 television and streaming platforms offering the URC matches. Specific broadcast details will depend on your location, so be sure to check your local listings for availability.

Final Thoughts

This interprovincial derby between Munster and Connacht promises to be a thrilling encounter with significant implications for the standings in the URC. Both teams are fielding strong lineups and will be looking to secure a vital victory. With Munster holding the edge in betting, Connacht will aim to defy the odds and come away with a statement win. Rugby fans are in for an exciting clash at Thomond Park this Saturday.

