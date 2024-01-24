Sigerson Cup review and quarter-final draw

Ulster University’s Quarter-Final Victory in Sigerson Cup

Ulster University secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the Sigerson Cup with a remarkable 1-16 to 2-7 comeback win against MTU Cork at Abbotstown on Wednesday night.

Early Setback for Ulster University

Despite a challenging start, as MTU Cork surged ahead 2-2 to 0-1 with goals from Jack Cahalane and Ryan O’Donovan in the opening quarter, Ulster University rallied when Niall Loughlin’s 16th-minute goal injected vitality into their game.

Half-Time Drama

At the break, MTU Cork maintained a lead of 2-5 to 1-6. However, their momentum waned, and the visitors only managed to score two additional points during the second half.

Top Performers for Ulster University

Conor Cush emerged as the leading scorer for Ulster University, contributing 0-5, while Darragh Canavan, a county colleague from Tyrone, added 0-3 to the team’s tally.

—

Dublin City University Dominates TUS Midlands in Athlone

Dublin City University showcased a dominant performance with a comprehensive 0-22 to 0-7 victory over TUS Midlands in Athlone.

Early Lead for DCU

By halftime, DCU had the game in control with a commanding lead of 0-12 to 0-1, setting the tone for their triumph. TUS Midlands struggled to get on the scoreboard, with Luke Marren registering their only score in the first half.

Paraic Hughes, Matthew Costello, and Conor Corbett each contributed two points in the opening period, highlighting DCU’s well-rounded attack.

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Quarter-Final draw

University of Galway v UCD

Maynooth University v Queens University

UL v DCU Dóchas Éireann

TU Dublin v Ulster University

All games to take place on Wednesday January 31.

