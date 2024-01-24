Fitzgibbon Cup : UL and Mary Immaculate College Limerick Shine

Fitzgibbon Cup Highlights: UL and Mary Immaculate College Limerick Shine

In the Fitzgibbon Cup action, the University of Limerick (UL) and Mary Immaculate College Limerick celebrated victories.

UL’s Dominance Continues

UL, the reigning Fitzgibbon Cup champions, showcased their prowess with a convincing 2-30 to 1-13 win over TUS Midwest at Maguire Fields.

Gearoid O’Connor led the scoring for UL with 0-10, while Seán O’Hanlon contributed 1-5. UL’s impressive performance secured their place in the knockout stages as they aim for a third successive title.

Mary I’s Solid Start

Mary Immaculate College Limerick secured an eight-point victory at home against University College Cork, winning 1-25 to 0-20.

Devon Ryan led the scoring for Mary I with 0-9, showcasing a remarkable performance that included eight frees. Shane O’Brien added 0-5 from play to contribute to Mary I’s successful start in the competition.

