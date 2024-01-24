Jim McGuinness Defends Provincial Championships in GAA

HomeGAAJim McGuinness Defends Provincial Championships in GAA
In a candid interview with former Donegal teammate Brendan Devenney on Highland Radio, Jim McGuinness expressed his disagreement with those advocating for changes or elimination of provincial championships. The Tir Chonaill manager reaffirmed the significance of the Ulster Senior Football Championship (SFC), emphasizing its continued importance for him.

Ulster SFC: A Constant Priority

McGuinness countered criticisms directed at provincial championships, particularly highlighting the unchanged essence of the Ulster SFC. He asserted, “It’s still the exact same thing that it always was,” challenging perceptions that people may not take it seriously or prioritize the All-Ireland. He dismissed such notions as “absolute nonsense,” attributing misunderstandings to media coverage and podcast discussions.

Unwavering Focus on Competitions

For McGuinness, the Ulster SFC holds a special place, stating, “It will always be the number one competition.” He outlined a clear approach, emphasizing a sequential focus on the two annual championship football competitions. McGuinness clarified, “You focus on the first one first and the second one second,” highlighting the team’s dedication from the initial training session to the pivotal moment when the ball is thrown in at Celtic Park.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Maynooth University and University of Galway Advance to Sigerson Cup Quarter-Finals
