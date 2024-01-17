HomeGAASigerson Cup Results : DCU and UCC Dominate
Sigerson Cup Results : DCU and UCC Dominate

Exciting Showdowns and Stellar Performances in Electric Ireland Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups Round 2

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup

Round 2A

TU Dublin 2-11 St Mary’s 2-7

Round 2B

DCU Dóchas Éireann 1-14 SETU Carlow 2-8

UCC 9-21 ATU Galway 3-6

University of Galway 0-14 ATU Sligo 0-6

MTU Cork 3-20 ATU Donegal 1-14 AET

Sigerson Cup Round 2: DCU Dóchas Éireann and UCC Dominate

In a thrilling Round 2A clash, TU Dublin secured a quarter-final spot by overcoming St Mary’s with a scoreline of 2-11 to 2-7. Meanwhile, in Round 2B, DCU Dóchas Éireann faced SETU Carlow in a crucial match with relegation implications. Conor Corbett’s decisive goal led DCU Dóchas Éireann to a hard-fought 1-14 to 2-8 victory, showcasing stellar performances by Mathew Costello and Shane Walsh.

University of Galway and MTU Cork Advance in Style

University of Galway faced resistance from ATU Sligo but emerged victorious with a commanding 0-14 to 0-6 win. UCC, on the other hand, dominated ATI Galway with an emphatic 9-21 to 3-6 triumph. Notable contributors to UCC’s success included Diarmuid Phelan, Conor Daly, and Seánie O’Connor, who collectively netted multiple goals.

MTU Cork faced a tough challenge against ATU Donegal, securing a hard-fought 3-20 to 1-14 victory after extra time. David Buckley’s outstanding performance, finishing with a 1-12 haul, played a crucial role in MTU Cork’s success.

TU Dublin Holds Strong, UL Shines in Fitzgibbon Cup Opener

TU Dublin secured a quarter-final berth in Sigerson Cup Round 2A, overcoming St Mary’s with a scoreline of 2-11 to 2-7. Despite late goals from St Mary’s Seán Quigley and James McCormack, TU Dublin held on for the win.

In the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup, holders UL started their campaign on a high note with a convincing 3-25 to 0-14 victory over ATU Galway. Mark Rodgers, Adam English, and Ian Byrne showcased their goal-scoring prowess, setting the stage for a promising Fitzgibbon Cup campaign.

In these electrifying encounters, the teams displayed exceptional skills and determination, promising more excitement as the cups progress.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Ireland Squad Announcement for Guinness Men’s Six Nations 2024
Joe Schmidt Expected to Take Over as Australian Rugby Head Coach
