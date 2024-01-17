Sigerson Cup Results : DCU and UCC Dominate

Exciting Showdowns and Stellar Performances in Electric Ireland Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups Round 2

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup

Round 2A

TU Dublin 2-11 St Mary’s 2-7

Round 2B

DCU Dóchas Éireann 1-14 SETU Carlow 2-8

UCC 9-21 ATU Galway 3-6

University of Galway 0-14 ATU Sligo 0-6

MTU Cork 3-20 ATU Donegal 1-14 AET

Sigerson Cup Round 2: DCU Dóchas Éireann and UCC Dominate

In a thrilling Round 2A clash, TU Dublin secured a quarter-final spot by overcoming St Mary’s with a scoreline of 2-11 to 2-7. Meanwhile, in Round 2B, DCU Dóchas Éireann faced SETU Carlow in a crucial match with relegation implications. Conor Corbett’s decisive goal led DCU Dóchas Éireann to a hard-fought 1-14 to 2-8 victory, showcasing stellar performances by Mathew Costello and Shane Walsh.

University of Galway and MTU Cork Advance in Style

University of Galway faced resistance from ATU Sligo but emerged victorious with a commanding 0-14 to 0-6 win. UCC, on the other hand, dominated ATI Galway with an emphatic 9-21 to 3-6 triumph. Notable contributors to UCC’s success included Diarmuid Phelan, Conor Daly, and Seánie O’Connor, who collectively netted multiple goals.

MTU Cork faced a tough challenge against ATU Donegal, securing a hard-fought 3-20 to 1-14 victory after extra time. David Buckley’s outstanding performance, finishing with a 1-12 haul, played a crucial role in MTU Cork’s success.

TU Dublin Holds Strong, UL Shines in Fitzgibbon Cup Opener

TU Dublin secured a quarter-final berth in Sigerson Cup Round 2A, overcoming St Mary’s with a scoreline of 2-11 to 2-7. Despite late goals from St Mary’s Seán Quigley and James McCormack, TU Dublin held on for the win.

In the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup, holders UL started their campaign on a high note with a convincing 3-25 to 0-14 victory over ATU Galway. Mark Rodgers, Adam English, and Ian Byrne showcased their goal-scoring prowess, setting the stage for a promising Fitzgibbon Cup campaign.

In these electrifying encounters, the teams displayed exceptional skills and determination, promising more excitement as the cups progress.

