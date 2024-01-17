HomeRugbyRugby IrishIreland Squad Announcement for Guinness Men's Six Nations 2024
Ireland Squad Announcement for Guinness Men’s Six Nations 2024

Head Coach Andy Farrell has unveiled the 34-player Ireland squad for the upcoming Guinness Men’s Six Nations, appointing Peter O’Mahony as the team captain for the 2024 Championship.

Preparation Kick-off in Dublin

The Ireland squad will kickstart their preparations at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin on Monday, gearing up for the first Championship match against France at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Friday, 2 February (Kick-off 9pm local time/8pm Irish time).

O’Mahony Takes the Helm

Peter O’Mahony, with 10 previous captaincies, assumes the leadership role for the Championship, succeeding Jonathan Sexton, who retired after the last year’s Rugby World Cup.

New Additions to the Squad

Farrell introduces three additional players – Oli Jager, Thomas Ahern, and Sam Prendergast – joining the Ireland squad for a pre-tournament training camp in Quinta do Lago, Portugal.

Championship Fixture Highlights

After the opening clash against France, Ireland faces back-to-back matches at Aviva Stadium against Italy on Sunday, 11 February, and Wales on Saturday, 24 February. The team then travels to Twickenham to confront England on Saturday, 10 March, before concluding the Championship against Scotland at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 16 March.

Coach Farrell’s Optimism

Commenting on the squad, Coach Farrell expresses optimism: “The forthcoming Men’s Guinness Six Nations presents an opportunity for us to grow and develop… The squad is in good shape.”

Captain O’Mahony’s Pride and Expectations

Newly appointed captain Peter O’Mahony shares his pride: “To be now asked to captain Ireland ahead of the Six Nations is without doubt one of the proudest moments of my life.”

Sold-out Home Matches

All three of Ireland’s home matches at Aviva Stadium are sold out, with RTÉ and Virgin Media providing free-to-air coverage in the Republic of Ireland and BBC and ITV broadcasting in the United Kingdom.

Ireland Squad – Guinness Six Nations 2024:

Forwards (19):

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University)(15)
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers)(36)
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne)(46)
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere)(41)
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(36)
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf)(72)
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf)(125)
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy)(79)
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne)(26)
Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen)(4)
Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)(5)
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution)(101) CAPTAIN
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch)(12)
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD)(59)
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD)(59)
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)(21)
Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)(2)
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge)(3)
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)(57)

Backs (15):

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians)(52)
Harry Byrne (Leinster/UCD)(2)
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon)(13)
Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)(9)
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)(1)
Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(30)
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers)
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD)(36)
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(30)
James Lowe (Leinster)(26)
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor)(15)
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen)(112)
Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)(1)
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD)(57)
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan)(37)

Training Panellists:

Oli Jager (Munster)*
Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster)*
Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)*

* denotes uncapped player

