Former Ireland Coach and All Blacks Assistant Joe Schmidt is in line to succeed Eddie Jones as the Wallabies head coach, with Rugby Australia set to make an official announcement in the coming days.

Expressions of interest for the Wallabies head coach position closed on Friday, and sources suggest that only the final paperwork is pending before Schmidt’s appointment.

Schmidt’s Impressive Coaching Career:

Joe Schmidt, aged 58, previously coached Ireland from 2013 to 2019, playing a crucial role in elevating the national team to the world No.1 ranking for the first time. Under Schmidt, Ireland secured three Six Nations titles and achieved historic victories, including defeating the All Blacks twice, notably breaking a 111-year drought in 2016.

Recent Involvement with All Blacks:

Schmidt, who served as an assistant coach with the All Blacks at the 2023 World Cup in France, witnessed New Zealand finishing as runners-up to South Africa. His experience adds a valuable dimension to his potential role with the Wallabies.

Eddie Jones’ Resignation and Schmidt’s Prospective Role:

Eddie Jones, initially signing a five-year deal in 2023, resigned in October following a challenging period for the Wallabies. With only two wins in nine tests and missing the knockout stages of the World Cup, the door opened for a new coaching era. The recent appointments of Peter Horne as the director of high performance and David Nucifora in an advisory capacity indicated a likely collaboration with Schmidt.

Other Contenders:

While former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika and Leicester coach Dan McKellar were initially linked to the job, it appears that Joe Schmidt is the front-runner for the prestigious position. The official announcement from Rugby Australia is eagerly anticipated.

