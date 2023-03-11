2,010 total views, 2,010 views today

Kildare GAA secured a well-deserved victory over Kerry in their Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Round 4 match held at St.Conleths Park. The final scoreline read Kildare 2-20(26) to Kerry’s 0-21(21).

The match started with a flurry of points from both sides, with Kildare’s James Burke scoring two points from free kicks in the first three minutes. However, Kerry managed to catch up with Kildare, and at the 9-minute mark, both teams were level at 0-4(4).

As the first half progressed, Kildare started to gain the upper hand, with James Burke adding another point from a free kick in the 17th minute. By the end of the first half, Kildare had managed to secure a lead of 0-7(7) to Kerry’s 0-4(4).

In the second half, Kildare continued to dominate the match, with Gerry Keegan scoring a goal from play in the 24th minute. This was followed by a point from Mark Delaney, which put Kildare further ahead at 2-19(25) to Kerry’s 0-17(17).

Kerry tried to fight back, and managed to score a few more points, but Kildare held on to their lead until the final whistle. The match ended with Kildare winning by five points, with a final scoreline of 2-20(26) to Kerry’s 0-21(21).

The Kildare team and management were praised by their official Twitter account, which congratulated them on their well-deserved victory. This win will give them a much-needed boost as they look to climb up the league table.

