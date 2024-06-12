HomeRugbyRugby Irish2024/25 Champions and Challenge Cup Rugby Pool Draws Date Announced
2024/25 Champions and Challenge Cup Rugby Pool Draws Date Announced

2024/25 Champions and Challenge Cup Rugby Pool Draws Announced

The pool draws for the 2024/25 tournaments are set to occur in Cardiff on Tuesday, July 2, and will be live-streamed on EPCRugby.com. The event will commence with the draw for the EPCR Challenge Cup pools at 11:00 am UK-Irish / 12:00 Italian-South African time, followed by the draw for the Investec Champions Cup pools at approximately 11:20 am UK-Irish / 12:20 Italian-South African time.

2024/25 INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP QUALIFIERS

  • TOP 14: Stade Toulousain, Stade Français Paris, Union Bordeaux-Begles, RC Toulon, Stade Rochelais, Racing 92, Castres Olympique, ASM Clermont Auvergne
  • United Rugby Championship: Munster Rugby, Vodacom Bulls, Leinster Rugby, Glasgow Warriors, DHL Stormers, Ulster Rugby, Benetton Rugby, Hollywoodbets Sharks
  • Gallagher Premiership: Northampton Saints, Bath Rugby, Sale Sharks, Saracens, Bristol Bears, Harlequins, Exeter Chiefs, Leicester Tigers

2024/25 EPCR CHALLENGE CUP QUALIFIERS

  • TOP 14: Section Paloise, USAP, Lyon Olympique Universitaire, Aviron Bayonnais, Montpellier Hérault Rugby or Grenoble Rugby, RC Vannes
  • United Rugby Championship: Ospreys, Emirates Lions, Edinburgh Rugby, Connacht Rugby, Cardiff Rugby, Scarlets, Dragons RFC, Zebre Parma
  • Gallagher Premiership: Gloucester Rugby, Newcastle Falcons

* The four Tier 1 clubs in the Investec Champions Cup and the full list of EPCR Challenge Cup clubs will be confirmed in advance of the pool draws.

** Invited clubs to be announced shortly.

2024/25 Weekends

  • Round 1 – 6/7/8 December
  • Round 2 – 13/14/15 December
  • Round 3 – 10/11/12 January 2025
  • Round 4 – 17/18/19 January 2025
  • Round of 16 – 4/5/6 April 2025
  • Quarter-finals – 11/12/13 April 2025
  • Semi-finals – 2/3/4 May 2025

2025 EPCR Challenge Cup final – Principality Stadium, Cardiff; Friday 23 May

2025 Investec Champions Cup final – Principality Stadium, Cardiff; Saturday 24 May

