HomeGAAMayo Too Strong for Dublin as Beirne Goal Seals Allianz Football League...
GAA

Mayo Too Strong for Dublin as Beirne Goal Seals Allianz Football League Division 1 Win

Garth Kenny
By Garth Kenny
0
99

Mayo Too Strong for Dublin as Beirne Goal Seals Allianz Football League Division 1 Win

Mayo continued their perfect start to Division 1 of the Allianz Football League with a convincing 1-18 to 2-9 victory over Dublin, a margin that could have been even more emphatic with greater efficiency in front of goal.

Andy Moran’s side were on top for long periods at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, setting an early tempo and never allowing Dublin to fully settle. The decisive moment arrived nine minutes into the second half when teenage forward Darragh Beirne burst through the Dublin defence and finished clinically past Evan Comerford.

Dublin’s challenge was undermined further by the dismissal of Seán McMahon shortly after the restart for an off-the-ball incident, while the first-half injury to influential midfielder Brian Howard also disrupted the visitors’ structure.

Mayo wasted little time asserting control. Sam Callinan and Fergal Boland split the posts inside the opening two minutes, before Dublin briefly swung momentum their way through a Luke Breathnach goal. Mayo responded calmly, however, with two-pointers from Ryan O’Donoghue and David McBrien pushing the hosts into a 0-7 to 1-2 lead by the 15-minute mark.

While the intensity dipped during the second quarter, Mayo remained composed and carried a two-point advantage into the break, leading 0-10 to 1-5 at half-time.

Any lingering doubt about the outcome was extinguished on 46 minutes when Beirne struck for goal, capping a fine individual display from the 19-year-old, who finished with 1-1 and could easily have added further goals.

Dublin briefly threatened a revival when Paddy Small found the net in the 53rd minute and Cormac Costello landed a two-pointer, but Mayo never looked in danger. The Connacht side finished the contest strongly, outscoring the visitors by four points in the second half to seal a thoroughly deserved win.

Scorers

Mayo: R O’Donoghue 0-5 (2p, 1f); D Beirne 1-1; D McBrien 0-3 (2p); S Callinan, F Boland 0-2 each; S Coen, J Carney, J Flynn, C McHale (f), D O’Connor 0-1 each.

Dublin: C Costello 0-5 (2p, 1f, 1 ‘45); P Small 1-1; L Breathnach 1-0; K McGinnis, J Lundy, S Bugler 0-1 each.

Teams

Mayo: R Hennelly; J Coyne, R Brickenden, E Hession; S Callinan, D McBrien, P Durcan; B Tuohy, J Flynn; S Coen, R O’Donoghue, J Carney; F Boland, J Carr, D Beirne.

Subs: A O’Shea for Durcan (44); D O’Connor for Carr (47); C McHale for Beirne (53); P Towey for Boland (62); D McHugh for Coen (64).

Dublin: E Comerford; D Byrne, S McMahon, C Tyrrell; N Doran, E Murchan, C O’Connor; E Dunne, B Howard; J Lundy, N Scully, K McGinnis; P Small, L Breathnach, C Costello.

Subs: C Kilkenny for Dunne (22); K Stephenson for McGinnis (24); S Bugler for Howard (31); L O’Dell for Lundy (52); G McEneaney for Breathnach (60); E Kennedy for Byrne (temporary, 67).

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)

Report: SportsNewsIRELAND.com

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Six Nations 2026 Betting Preview: Markets, Odds & Best Angles
Next article
Mark Walsh, JP McManus & Willie Mullins Grade 1 double
Garth Kenny
Garth Kenny
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie