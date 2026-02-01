Mayo Too Strong for Dublin as Beirne Goal Seals Allianz Football League Division 1 Win

Mayo continued their perfect start to Division 1 of the Allianz Football League with a convincing 1-18 to 2-9 victory over Dublin, a margin that could have been even more emphatic with greater efficiency in front of goal.

Andy Moran’s side were on top for long periods at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, setting an early tempo and never allowing Dublin to fully settle. The decisive moment arrived nine minutes into the second half when teenage forward Darragh Beirne burst through the Dublin defence and finished clinically past Evan Comerford.

Dublin’s challenge was undermined further by the dismissal of Seán McMahon shortly after the restart for an off-the-ball incident, while the first-half injury to influential midfielder Brian Howard also disrupted the visitors’ structure.

Mayo wasted little time asserting control. Sam Callinan and Fergal Boland split the posts inside the opening two minutes, before Dublin briefly swung momentum their way through a Luke Breathnach goal. Mayo responded calmly, however, with two-pointers from Ryan O’Donoghue and David McBrien pushing the hosts into a 0-7 to 1-2 lead by the 15-minute mark.

While the intensity dipped during the second quarter, Mayo remained composed and carried a two-point advantage into the break, leading 0-10 to 1-5 at half-time.

Any lingering doubt about the outcome was extinguished on 46 minutes when Beirne struck for goal, capping a fine individual display from the 19-year-old, who finished with 1-1 and could easily have added further goals.

Dublin briefly threatened a revival when Paddy Small found the net in the 53rd minute and Cormac Costello landed a two-pointer, but Mayo never looked in danger. The Connacht side finished the contest strongly, outscoring the visitors by four points in the second half to seal a thoroughly deserved win.