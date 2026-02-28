Historic Moment for GAA Rounders as Congress Votes Overwhelmingly for Ard Chomhairle Seat

GAA Rounders has officially secured its place at the top table of the association after an overwhelming vote at GAA Congress 2026.

Motion 2 — proposing the addition of a GAA Rounders representative to Ard Chomhairle — passed with a remarkable 98.3% in favour, with just 1.7% voting against. The motion was submitted by Old Leighlin (Carlow) and represents one of the most significant governance moments in the modern history of the sport.

Motion 2 passed at GAA Congress with 98.3% support, confirming a Rounders seat on Ard Chomhairle.

For the first time, GAA Rounders will have a direct voice in the room where the biggest decisions are made.

A long-awaited breakthrough

For decades, Rounders has operated under the GAA umbrella without direct representation at Central Council level. While the sport has grown steadily in participation and profile — particularly in recent years — its absence from Ard Chomhairle has often been viewed as a structural gap.

That gap is now closed.

The scale of the vote leaves little ambiguity. A near-unanimous endorsement from delegates signals strong support across the association for recognising Rounders as a fully embedded part of the GAA’s governance framework.

More than symbolic

While the motion itself is short in wording, its implications are substantial.

Having a Rounders representative on Ard Chomhairle ensures the sport will now have a direct voice in discussions around:

Governance and constitutional matters

Development funding and resources

Facilities and long-term planning

The strategic direction of the wider association

It also strengthens Rounders’ standing within the GAA ecosystem, particularly at a time when conversations around multi-code inclusion and representation continue to evolve.

A defining Congress moment

Congress 2026 features numerous debates across governance, championships and structural reform, but Motion 2 will stand out as a defining legacy decision.

Unlike many technical rule changes that shape competitions or administration, this vote directly alters the governance landscape of the association. It formally acknowledges Rounders’ place not just within the GAA family, but within its core decision-making structure.

A clear mandate

The strength of the vote matters.

Passing with 98.3% support, the motion moves beyond simple approval into clear mandate territory. It reflects not just acceptance but strong backing from the wider GAA membership.

For those involved in Rounders at club, county and national level, the result is both symbolic and practical — a recognition of the work done to grow the sport and a platform for further development in the years ahead.

What happens next

With the motion now passed, attention will turn to how the Rounders representative is selected and integrated into Ard Chomhairle structures — a process that will likely require formal constitutional and governance steps.

However, the direction is now clear.

For the first time in its history, GAA Rounders will have a seat at the main table of the GAA.

More coverage: Follow SportsNewsIRELAND.com for updates from Congress and what the changes mean for clubs and counties.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com