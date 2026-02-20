Ireland side to play England, Saturday at 2.10pm

HomeNewsIreland side to play England, Saturday at 2.10pm
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Credit: @IrishRugby.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland side take on England in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday (Kick-off 2.10pm).

Caelan Doris will lead the Irish team for the Round 3 clash in the English capital, as Ireland bid to build on last Saturday’s defeat of Italy at the Aviva Stadium.

Back 3 unchanged

Jamie Osborne, Robert Baloucoune and James Lowe are named in an unchanged back three.

Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose continue in midfield, while Munster’s Jack Crowley comes in at out-half to partner Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs.

Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong are selected in the front row. Joe McCarthy and James Ryan are retained in the engine room. Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier and captain Doris will play in the back row.

Experienced Irish bench

Farrell has named an experienced bench with Rónan Kelleher, Tom O’Toole, Finlay Bealham, Nick Timoney and Jack Conan making up the forward replacements.

The backs named in the Match Day 23 are Craig Casey, Ciaran Frawley and Tommy O’Brien.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s clash, Head Coach Andy Farrell admitted

“Games between the two sides have been nip and tuck over recent times and there’s great familiarity and respect across both camps. We know their strengths and our aim is to deliver the best version of ourselves to put us in a position to get the performance that we want.”

Live on RTÉ TV and Radio

Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on RTÉ2 and ITV, with live radio commentary available on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland Team

15. Jamie Osborne, 14. Robert Baloucoune, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Stuart McCloskey,    11. James Lowe, 10. Jack Crowley, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park.

1. Jeremy Loughman, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. James Ryan,
6. Tadhg Beirne, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris (captain).

Ireland Replacements

16. Rónan Kelleher, 17. Tom O’Toole, 18. Finlay Bealham, 19. Nick Timoney, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Craig Casey, 22. Ciaran Frawley, 23. Tommy O’Brien.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

