Munster sign Springbok Marnus van der Merwe

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed the signing of Springbok hooker Marnus van der Merwe on a two-year contract ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The 29-year-old Van der Merwe’s move will be subject to the granting of a valid work permit.

Van der Merwe “excited and honoured”

Commenting on the news, van der Merwe said:

“I’m excited and honoured to be joining such a prestigious club, with such a proud rugby history. I want to finish the season strong with the Scarlets, before tackling this new challenge with Munster.”

The powerful South African marked his international debut with two tries against Georgia last summer.

He also helped the Springboks to the Rugby Championship title, featuring in the wins over New Zealand and Australia.

Debuted in PRO14 in 2018

From the province of Mpumalanga, van der Merwe played underage rugby with the Pumas before making the move to Cheetahs, where he made his PRO14 debut in 2018.

After winning the Currie Cup with Cheetahs in 2023, he joined Scarlets in 2024. His first season in Wales saw him named in the URC Elite XV alongside Craig Casey and Tom Farrell.

His strong form in 2024/25 earned an international call-up from Rassie Erasmus and he made his first three appearances for the Springboks last year.

He has made 38 appearances for the Scarlets since his debut in September 2024.

Costello welcomes new signing

Munster Rugby General Manager Ian Costello said of the southern province’s newest signing:

“He has been one of the best hookers in the URC over the past two years resulting in a call up to the Springboks squad.

“He is an physical, abrasive hooker, very strong in the set-piece, excellent over the ball, and now has demonstrated his ability to perform at international level.”

