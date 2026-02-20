HomeNewsBen Lynch takes 8th place at Winter Olympics
Ben Lynch takes 8th place at Winter Olympics

Team Ireland freestyle half-pipe skiier Ben Lynch during the Milano Cortina 2026 content capture day ahead of the Winter Olympic Games in Bolzano, Italy. Credit: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile. Image provided by Olympic Federation of Ireland.

Ben Lynch has finished in eighth place in the Finals of the Men’s Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Livigno on Friday night.

The Irishman posted an impressive score of 75.00 in the final run of the event. Lynch’s result marks one of the strongest Olympic performances by an Irish winter athlete to date.

Alex Ferreira of the United States won gold in the men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe competition with a score of 93.75. The US Olympian completed his Olympic medal set having previously won silver (2018) and bronze (2022). Silver went to Henry Sildaru from Estonia with a best score of 93.00, while Brendan Mackay of Canada claimed bronze with a 91.00 third run.

Lynch “couldn’t be more happy”

Reflecting on the significance of tonight’s result, Ben Lynch said:

“It feels really cool, especially because eight is my lucky number. My birthday is September 8th. I got eight stitches above my eyebrow here, so eight has always been my lucky number and the fact that I just got eight, the stars align.

“It definitely still feels surreal, but it’s sinking in a little bit. Yeah, it’s pretty cool because my last best result was 16, so I have that at the Olympics and couldn’t be more happy to be here.”

Pivotal third run

Lynch’s third run was his pivotal one, putting him right up the score board, as he explained:

“The third run, I was really nervous at the top. I felt very prepared, but obviously the nerves were on. My family’s here, everyone was watching, and I hadn’t landed my first two runs. But yeah, just tried really hard to focus on the run, not worry about the result, and I ended up landing it pretty much as good as I possibly could have, and I’m really, really excited.

“I think before this, I’d only gotten around the sixties in World Cups. It’s hard to get high scores in world level, world Cup level, but yeah, that’s the best score I’ve ever gotten. I also got down qualifier 75, so just so stoked.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

