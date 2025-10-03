Connacht Rugby Starting Team as Scarlets Visit Dexcom Stadium

Connacht Name Strong XV as Scarlets Visit Dexcom Stadium – URC Round 2 Preview Saturday, 4 October – Kick-off 1.45pm, live on Premier Sports 2 & URC.tv

Connacht Rugby head coach Stuart Lancaster has made nine changes to his side for Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship Round 2 clash against Scarlets at Dexcom Stadium. Irish internationals Jack Aungier, Darragh Murray and Hugh Gavin return to the squad, while Finn Treacy is set for his first appearance since May.

The betting markets reacted quickly to the announcement, with Connacht moving from -8 to -9 favourites on the handicap. After back-to-back league victories, confidence in Lancaster’s men is rising ahead of Saturday’s early kick-off in Galway.

Team News

Cian Prendergast captains the side on his 88th appearance for the province, lining out in the back row alongside Paul Boyle and Sean Jansen. Murray partners Joe Joyce in the engine room, while the front row is reshaped with long-serving loosehead Denis Buckley joined by Dave Heffernan and Jack Aungier.

Behind the scrum, Jack Carty continues at out-half, partnered by scrum-half Ben Murphy. The back three remain unchanged with Sean Naughton at full-back and Chay Mullins and Shayne Bolton on the wings. In midfield, Cathal Forde is paired with David Hawkshaw.

Connacht Rugby Matchday Squad vs Scarlets

15. Sean Naughton (2)

14. Chay Mullins (9)

13. David Hawkshaw (44)

12. Cathal Forde (52)

11. Shayne Bolton (27)

10. Jack Carty (221)

9. Ben Murphy (17)

1. Denis Buckley (265)

2. Dave Heffernan (220)

3. Jack Aungier (88)

4. Darragh Murray (39)

5. Joe Joyce (38)

6. Cian Prendergast (88) (C)

7. Paul Boyle (117)

8. Sean Jansen (27)

Replacements: Eoin de Buitléar, Jordan Duggan, Sam Illo, David O’Connor, Sean O’Brien, Matthew Devine, Hugh Gavin, Finn Treacy

Lancaster’s View

“I was really pleased with the result last weekend against a really strong Benetton side. There were a lot of positives to take from it, but still plenty to improve on. The energy from the fans was brilliant and we’ll need that same energy on Saturday this time with the earlier start.”

“I know the Scarlets coaching team well and I have a lot of respect for them. Dwayne will have them really well organised and up for the fight and Jarrod is a great defence coach. They more than deserved their play-off chance last season. We’ve made a few changes for the game, it’s exciting to see how the new faces will go.”

Form Guide & Key Stats

Connacht have won their last two URC fixtures but have not won three in succession since March 2024.

Connacht have won three of their last four games at Dexcom Stadium.

Their only defeat to a Welsh region since October 2021 was against Ospreys in March.

Scarlets are on a run of three straight defeats and risk a fourth, something not seen since May 2024.

Scarlets’ only win over an Irish province since March 2021 was against Leinster last April.

Connacht have won the last four meetings between the sides, dating back to 2021.

Betting Update

The handicap line has edged out to Connacht -9 after the team news, with the Westerners boosted by the return of key internationals. Scarlets sit at +9 underdogs, while the total points line remains unchanged at time of writing. Given the Scarlets’ struggles against Irish sides, the market is leaning towards another Connacht win in Galway.

Kick-off: 1.45pm Saturday, Dexcom Stadium. Live coverage on Premier Sports 2 and URC.tv