What Was the Impact of Caesars and William Hill App Crashes on the Nevada Super Bowl Handle?

1,202 total views, 1,202 views today

Caesars Nevada’s sportsbook app is still not working more than 40 hours after it crashed during the largest betting event of the year, and there is no estimated time for a fix.

On February 14, officials from Caesars Entertainment stated that they are still trying to fix the problems with their real-time data system that caused the William Hill and Caesars Sportsbook applications for Nevada sports betting to crash on Super Bowl Sunday.

According to Vice President of Corporate Communications and Production at Caesars Entertainment, Kate Whiteley, the business has identified the reason for the system failure and is now addressing the issue with all of its resources.

Caesars Nevada Owns a Big Slice of the Pie

According to CEO Thomas Reeg in 2021, Caesars accepted around 50% of all legal wagers in NV, where outdated in-person registration requirements prevent applications like FanDuel and DraftKings from entering the market. In other news, the rebranding of Caesars into Tropicana in New Jersey is now complete, thankfully, it won’t change much for the players.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board is aware of the problem, and staff members from the divisions of enforcement and technology are looking into it right now.

Super Bowl Night in Las Vegas

The app crashes in Nevada did not affect its applications in other states, but it did affect physical sportsbooks in Nevada that Caesars controls or uses William Hill technology on a lease basis. According to Whiteley, all of those are now working again. This comes in the midst of the ongoing acquisition of William Hill by 888, which might affect how the online platform ends up working in the future.

According to its website, Caesars owns 16 facilities in NV that have sportsbooks. Several independently owned Las Vegas casinos, including Hard Rock and The Venetian, partner with William Hill to power their sports betting applications.

Revisions to previous data from the NGCB show that bookmakers in NV received bets totaling $153.2 million on the Super Bowl, a 14% decrease from 2022 Given that the first Super Bowl was held in Arizona, a bordering state with legalized sports betting, the decline was not entirely unexpected. The amount wagered on the Super Bowl varies from year to year as well, with NV bookmakers reporting lesser amounts wagered in 2021 and 2019.

Caesars Crashes Only Happened in Nevada

Officials at Caesars declined to comment on why it was only NV that was affected, but the problem could be caused by depending on antiquated technology.

By the end of 2022, the business intended to migrate all of its US sportsbook operations to Liberty, its own fully integrated IT stack. William Hill and The Caesars Nevada applications continue to use the sportsbook’s traditional tech platform, according to Whitley.

This has unfortunately taken longer than the company wanted or anticipated, as may happen when working with a complicated real-time data system, Whitley added. She continued by saying that the business deeply regrets the annoyance and aggravation it has caused its devoted clients. While moving as quickly as possible, it also exercises extreme caution to prevent aggravating or reinitiating the problem and to make sure that when they raise the platform again, it stays up.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com