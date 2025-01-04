HomeGAAMayo GAA Fixtures & Results - Gaelic Football for 2025
Mayo GAA Fixtures & Results – Gaelic Football for 2025

We have a list of Mayo GAA fixtures & Results – club and Intercounty for 2025 and here for Live score

Here is the schedule for Mayo’s Gaelic football fixtures in 2025:

Allianz Football League Division 1:

•January 25: Dublin vs. Mayo at Croke Park, 7:30 PM

•February 2: Mayo vs. Galway at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 3:45 PM

•February 16: Mayo vs. Tyrone at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 1:45 PM

•February 22: Armagh vs. Mayo at BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 5:00 PM

•March 1: Mayo vs. Kerry at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 5:00 PM

•March 16: Derry vs. Mayo at Celtic Park, 1:30 PM

•March 23: Mayo vs. Donegal at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 3:45 PM

Connacht Senior Football Championship:

•April 6: Mayo vs. Sligo at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park

•April 19/20: Winner of Mayo/Sligo vs. Leitrim at a venue to be confirmed

Please note that fixtures are subject to change. For the most current information, refer to official GAA sources.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

