GAA Fixtures for Galway Hurling and Gaelic Football 2023

We have a list of Galway Hurling and Gaelic Football fixtures & Results 2023 Click here for Live GAA score updates

Sunday 26 February

Allianz Football Division 1 round 4

Donegal v Galway, Letterkenny, 12.30pm – TG4

Allianz Hurling Division 1 Group A round 3

Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium, 2.30pm – TG4

Sunday 5 March

Allianz Football Division 1 round 5

Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, 12.45pm

Sunday 12 March

Allianz Hurling Division 1 Group A round

Clare v Galway, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.45pm

Saturday 18 March

Allianz Football Division 1 round 6

Armagh v Galway, Box-It Athletic Grounds, 5pm – RTÉ2 / RTÉ Player

Sunday 19 March

Allianz Hurling Division 1 Group A round

Westmeath v Galway, TEG Cusack Park, 1.45pm

Sunday 26 March

Allianz Football Division 1 round 7

Galway v Kerry, Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm

Saturday 1 / Sunday 2 April

Allianz Football Division 1 final

Saturday 8 / Sunday 9 April

Allianz Hurling Division 1 final

Saturday 22 April

Leinster Hurling round 1

Galway v Wexford, Pearse Stadium, TBC

Antrim v Dublin, Corrigan Park, TBC

Sunday 23 April

Connacht Football semi-final

Galway v Mayo or Roscommon, TBC, TBC

Sunday 30 April

Leinster SHC round 2

Kilkenny v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park, TBC

