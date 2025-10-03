HomeRugbyRugby IrishURC Round 2 Betting Preview: Handicap Moves and Market Reaction
Rugby Irish

URC Round 2 Betting Preview: Handicap Moves and Market Reaction

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
0

URC Round 2 Betting Preview: Dragons, Leinster and Zebre Backed as Market Shifts

Date: October 3–5, 2025

The BKT United Rugby Championship returns this weekend with Round 2, and bookmakers have already reacted to last week’s results and confirmed team news. Several teams have been strongly backed in the handicap market, while others have drifted. Here’s a full breakdown of the betting moves ahead of another exciting weekend of action.

Friday, October 3

Stormers v Ospreys

  • Opening line: Stormers -15
  • Current line: Stormers -15

No change. The Cape Town side demolished Leinster in Round 1 and remain strong double-digit favourites at home.

Dragons v Sharks

  • Opening line: Dragons +4
  • Current line: Dragons +1

Dragons have been well backed, trimming the start from +4 to +1. Sharks drift slightly despite opening as the stronger favourite earlier in the week.

Edinburgh v Ulster

  • Line: Edinburgh -5 (unchanged all week)

Rock solid. The market rates Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium advantage, with Ulster relying on milestone caps for James Hume and Matthew Screech.

Saturday, October 4

Connacht v Scarlets

  • Opening line: Connacht -10
  • Current line: Connacht -9

Minor support for Scarlets, cutting Connacht’s handicap slightly. Even so, Connacht remain strong home favourites with Irish internationals back in the XV.

Benetton v Glasgow

  • Opening line: Benetton +4
  • Current line: Benetton +3

Slight movement in favour of Glasgow, who impressed in Round 1.

Bulls v Leinster

  • Opening line: Bulls -9
  • Current line: Bulls -6

Despite their heavy 35–0 loss to the Stormers, punters expect a response. Leinster have been backed, closing the gap at Loftus from +9 to +6.

Munster v Cardiff

  • Line: Munster -12 (unchanged)

No market movement here. Munster are clear favourites at Thomond Park, with Cardiff needing a big away performance to cover the spread.

Sunday, October 5

Zebre v Lions

  • Opening line: Zebre +2
  • Current line: Zebre -2

The most eye-catching swing of Round 2. Zebre have flipped from outsiders to outright favourites in Parma after strong Round 1 support.

📊 Betting Market Takeaways

  • Backed sides: Dragons, Leinster, Zebre (and a minor Scarlets move).
  • Drifters: Sharks, Bulls, Connacht (slight).
  • Unchanged: Stormers, Edinburgh, Munster.

With Dragons gaining momentum, Leinster closing the gap in Pretoria, and Zebre flipping the line completely, Round 2 betting looks just as fascinating as the rugby itself.



LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Connacht Rugby Starting Team as Scarlets Visit Dexcom Stadium
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment - UK casinos not on Gamstop non GamStop casinos

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie