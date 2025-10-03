URC Round 2 Betting Preview: Handicap Moves and Market Reaction

URC Round 2 Betting Preview: Dragons, Leinster and Zebre Backed as Market Shifts Date: October 3–5, 2025

The BKT United Rugby Championship returns this weekend with Round 2, and bookmakers have already reacted to last week’s results and confirmed team news. Several teams have been strongly backed in the handicap market, while others have drifted. Here’s a full breakdown of the betting moves ahead of another exciting weekend of action.

Friday, October 3 Stormers v Ospreys Opening line: Stormers -15

Stormers -15 Current line: Stormers -15 No change. The Cape Town side demolished Leinster in Round 1 and remain strong double-digit favourites at home. Dragons v Sharks Opening line: Dragons +4

Dragons +4 Current line: Dragons +1 Dragons have been well backed, trimming the start from +4 to +1. Sharks drift slightly despite opening as the stronger favourite earlier in the week. Edinburgh v Ulster Line: Edinburgh -5 (unchanged all week) Rock solid. The market rates Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium advantage, with Ulster relying on milestone caps for James Hume and Matthew Screech.

Saturday, October 4 Connacht v Scarlets Opening line: Connacht -10

Connacht -10 Current line: Connacht -9 Minor support for Scarlets, cutting Connacht’s handicap slightly. Even so, Connacht remain strong home favourites with Irish internationals back in the XV. Benetton v Glasgow Opening line: Benetton +4

Benetton +4 Current line: Benetton +3 Slight movement in favour of Glasgow, who impressed in Round 1. Bulls v Leinster Opening line: Bulls -9

Bulls -9 Current line: Bulls -6 Despite their heavy 35–0 loss to the Stormers, punters expect a response. Leinster have been backed, closing the gap at Loftus from +9 to +6. Munster v Cardiff Line: Munster -12 (unchanged) No market movement here. Munster are clear favourites at Thomond Park, with Cardiff needing a big away performance to cover the spread.

Sunday, October 5 Zebre v Lions Opening line: Zebre +2

Zebre +2 Current line: Zebre -2 The most eye-catching swing of Round 2. Zebre have flipped from outsiders to outright favourites in Parma after strong Round 1 support.