NFL Week 5 Previews, Key Games & Stats

When the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 2.30pm on Sunday afternoon [live on Virgin Media 2], it begins three consecutive weeks with an international game in Britain.

The Vikings, who appeared in the first regular-season game in Ireland against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday, are the first team to play consecutive international games in different cities.

In Week 6, the Denver Broncos and New York Jets meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and in Week 7, the Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Two undefeated teams remain in the NFL: the Philadelphia Eagles are 4-0 for the third time in the past four seasons while the Buffalo Bills improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2020.

Denver (2-2) at Philadelphia (4-0)

The Eagles can become the first team to begin 5-0 three times in a four-year span since the Indianapolis Colts (2006-07, 2009) while head coach Nick Sirianni can become the second coach ever to begin 5-0 in three of his first five seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Brown.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the first quarterback in NFL history with five touchdown passes, four rushing touchdowns and no interceptions in his team’s first four games of a season.

Denver quarterback Bo Nix totalled three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the team’s Week 4 win over Cincinnati. Since the beginning of the 2024 season, Nix is one of three quarterbacks, along with Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, with at least 35 touchdown passes (36) and five rushing touchdowns (five).

New England (2-2) at Buffalo (4-0)

The Bills have started a season with five straight wins in three previous seasons: 1964, 1980 and 1991.

Buffalo, from Week 11 of the 2023 season through Week 4 of the 2025 season, are the fourth team ever to win 14 consecutive home regular-season games and score at least 24 points in each game.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has 45 career regular-season games with both a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown, tied with Cam Newton for the most such games in NFL history.

New England quarterback Drake Maye, from Weeks 2-4, became the first player ever under the age of 24 with at least two touchdown passes and a completion percentage of 75-or-higher in three consecutive games, minimum 15 pass attempts in each game.

Tampa Bay (3-1) at Seattle (3-1)

Both the Buccaneers and Seahawks are celebrating their 50th anniversary seasons after joining the NFL in 1976 and each club will be wearing throwback uniforms for this Sunday’s matchup.

Since joining Tampa Bay in 2023, quarterback Baker Mayfield leads the NFL with 77 touchdown passes and ranks second with 9,448 passing yards.

Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka leads all rookies with 282 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions this season and has recorded a touchdown catch in three of his first four games.

Seattle leads the NFC in scoring defence (16.8 points per game allowed) and have recorded seven interceptions this season, tied for the second-most in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) [Monday night]

Jacksonville is the fifth team since 2002 with at least three takeaways in each of its first four games of a season.

Last week, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had four touchdown passes and reached 250 touchdown passes in his 116th career game, surpassing Aaron Rodgers (121 games) for the fastest player in NFL history to reach 250 career touchdown passes. Mahomes has 43 career games with at least three touchdowns and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (42 games) for the second-most by a player in his first nine seasons in NFL history, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (46 games).

