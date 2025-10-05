HomeNewsO'Brien, Soumillon, Coolmore Group 1 double at ParisLongchamp
O’Brien, Soumillon, Coolmore Group 1 double at ParisLongchamp

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Puerto Rico and Christophe Soumillon win impressively at ParisLongchamp.

Aidan O’Brien and Christophe Soumillon completed a Group 1 double at ParisLongchamp on Sunday as Diamond Necklace and Puerto Rico won the opening two races.

Diamond Necklace, an unbeaten juvenile daughter of St Mark’s Basilica, won the Group 1 Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac under Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon.

The 11/10 favourite, owned by the Coolmore partners, was a one-length winner over Green Spirit (9/4), with Narissa (10/1), a length and a quarter further back in third.

Puerto Rico brings up Group 1 double

Puerto Rico (3/1) gave handler Aidan O’Brien a 10th success in the Group 1 Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, a Breeders’ Cup “Win And You’re In” for the Juvenile Turf.

This two-year-old son of the recently deceased Wootton Bassett had two and a half lengths in hand on Nighttime (5/1) at the winning post, with a further length and a quarter back to the race favourite Rayif (7/4 favourite) in third.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

NFL Week 5 Previews, Key Games & Stats
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
