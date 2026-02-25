Connacht Face Season-Defining Clash as Weakened Glasgow Visit Galway

Connacht’s URC season feels like it’s hanging on a knife edge heading into this one.
On paper it’s top versus mid-table. In reality, the context is doing most of the talking: Glasgow could be without close to 15 frontline players, Connacht are missing Finlay Bealham plus long-term injuries, and the betting line has swung so far that Connacht are around -3 favourites after a season where they’d usually be double-digit underdogs in this match-up.
URC Table Snapshot
- Glasgow Warriors: 1st — 44 pts from 11 games, +155 PD
- Connacht: 12th — 21 pts from 10 games, -26 PD
It doesn’t flatter Connacht, but the table is tighter than it looks. A win here keeps the play-off chase alive, especially with Scarlets in two weeks in what becomes a vital mini-block for points.
The Six Nations Factor
Glasgow have been the most consistent side in the URC this season — 44 points, best points difference, and a run that has them looking like champions again. But international windows change everything.
- Glasgow are expected to be missing ~15 starters due to Scotland duty
- The handicap has flipped from what would likely be Glasgow -10 in a normal week to Connacht -3
- Leadership and cohesion are the big risks when you remove a full international spine
They’ll still be structured. They’ll still have threat. But this is the kind of week where depth gets tested properly.
Connacht Recent URC Form
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|F
|A
|29 Nov 2025
|Sharks
|Dexcom Stadium
|W
|44
|17
|20 Dec 2025
|Dragons
|Rodney Parade
|L
|28
|48
|27 Dec 2025
|Ulster
|Dexcom Stadium
|L
|24
|29
|03 Jan 2026
|Leinster
|Aviva Stadium
|L
|17
|52
|24 Jan 2026
|Leinster
|Dexcom Stadium
|L
|23
|34
|31 Jan 2026
|Zebre Parma
|Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi
|W
|31
|15
- Connacht have won 2 of their last 6 URC matches
- The Zebre win (31–15) ended a run of four straight defeats
- Connacht have lost their last two URC home matches and haven’t lost three in a row at Dexcom Stadium in the Championship since January 2021
Glasgow Recent URC Form
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|F
|A
|29 Nov 2025
|Scarlets
|Parc y Scarlets
|L
|0
|23
|20 Dec 2025
|Edinburgh
|Hampden Park
|W
|24
|12
|27 Dec 2025
|Edinburgh
|Scottish Gas Murrayfield
|W
|21
|3
|03 Jan 2026
|Zebre Parma
|Scotstoun Stadium
|W
|47
|10
|24 Jan 2026
|Zebre Parma
|Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi
|W
|26
|21
|30 Jan 2026
|Munster
|Scotstoun Stadium
|W
|31
|22
- Glasgow have won 5 of their last 6 URC matches
- Their only defeat in that run was 0–23 away to Scarlets
- They’ve conceded just 91 points across those six matches (avg 15.2 per game)
Recent URC Meetings: Connacht v Glasgow
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Score
|22 Feb 2019
|Glasgow Warriors v Connacht
|Scotstoun Stadium
|43–17
|03 Oct 2020
|Connacht v Glasgow Warriors
|Dexcom Stadium
|28–24
|29 Jan 2022
|Connacht v Glasgow Warriors
|Dexcom Stadium
|20–42
|22 Apr 2023
|Glasgow Warriors v Connacht
|Scotstoun Stadium
|29–27
|28 Oct 2023
|Connacht v Glasgow Warriors
|Dexcom Stadium
|34–26
|26 Jan 2025
|Glasgow Warriors v Connacht
|Scotstoun Stadium
|22–19
- Connacht’s only win in the last four meetings was 34–26 in Galway in October 2023
- The last meeting in Scotland was a tight one: Glasgow 22–19 Connacht (January 2025)
URC Era Record
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Win %
|Losses
|Draws
|Connacht
|470
|188
|40.00%
|271
|11
|Glasgow Warriors
|486
|275
|56.58%
|197
|14
What It Means for Connacht (and Lancaster)
It’s been a rough first season for Stuart Lancaster results-wise, but the injury context matters. Connacht have been forced to lean on academy players far more than planned, and while that may pay off long-term, the URC table doesn’t wait for development stories.
This game is different. Glasgow are weakened. Connacht are closer to a settled XV than they’ve been in months. That flips the pressure.
With Scarlets coming in two weeks, Connacht need a points haul from this block. Beat Glasgow’s second string at home and you suddenly have a runway. Miss the chance and the season starts slipping away fast.
Key Match Angles
- Tempo: Connacht should try to play at speed and stretch Glasgow’s combinations
- Breakdown pressure: less settled Glasgow units can be exposed if Connacht win collisions
- Game management: Connacht must control exits — Glasgow live off cheap turnover ball
Prediction
This is the kind of fixture that usually feels like a free swing. Not this week. If Connacht want the play-offs, this is one they have to take.
Connacht by 4–8 points (but only if their set-piece and exits hold up).