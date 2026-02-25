HomeRugbyRugby IrishConnacht Face Season-Defining Clash as Weakened Glasgow Visit Galway
Connacht Face Season-Defining Clash as Weakened Glasgow Visit Galway

By JoeNa Connacht
Screenshot

Connacht’s URC season feels like it’s hanging on a knife edge heading into this one.

Glasgow Warriors arrive in Galway as league leaders, but with Scotland in Six Nations action, this is not a normal Warriors selection — and it turns this fixture into a genuine opportunity for Stuart Lancaster’s side.

On paper it’s top versus mid-table. In reality, the context is doing most of the talking: Glasgow could be without close to 15 frontline players, Connacht are missing Finlay Bealham plus long-term injuries, and the betting line has swung so far that Connacht are around -3 favourites after a season where they’d usually be double-digit underdogs in this match-up.

URC Table Snapshot

  • Glasgow Warriors: 1st — 44 pts from 11 games, +155 PD
  • Connacht: 12th — 21 pts from 10 games, -26 PD

It doesn’t flatter Connacht, but the table is tighter than it looks. A win here keeps the play-off chase alive, especially with Scarlets in two weeks in what becomes a vital mini-block for points.

The Six Nations Factor

Glasgow have been the most consistent side in the URC this season — 44 points, best points difference, and a run that has them looking like champions again. But international windows change everything.

  • Glasgow are expected to be missing ~15 starters due to Scotland duty
  • The handicap has flipped from what would likely be Glasgow -10 in a normal week to Connacht -3
  • Leadership and cohesion are the big risks when you remove a full international spine

They’ll still be structured. They’ll still have threat. But this is the kind of week where depth gets tested properly.

Connacht Recent URC Form

Date Opponent Venue Result F A
29 Nov 2025 Sharks Dexcom Stadium W 44 17
20 Dec 2025 Dragons Rodney Parade L 28 48
27 Dec 2025 Ulster Dexcom Stadium L 24 29
03 Jan 2026 Leinster Aviva Stadium L 17 52
24 Jan 2026 Leinster Dexcom Stadium L 23 34
31 Jan 2026 Zebre Parma Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi W 31 15
  • Connacht have won 2 of their last 6 URC matches
  • The Zebre win (31–15) ended a run of four straight defeats
  • Connacht have lost their last two URC home matches and haven’t lost three in a row at Dexcom Stadium in the Championship since January 2021

Glasgow Recent URC Form

Date Opponent Venue Result F A
29 Nov 2025 Scarlets Parc y Scarlets L 0 23
20 Dec 2025 Edinburgh Hampden Park W 24 12
27 Dec 2025 Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield W 21 3
03 Jan 2026 Zebre Parma Scotstoun Stadium W 47 10
24 Jan 2026 Zebre Parma Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi W 26 21
30 Jan 2026 Munster Scotstoun Stadium W 31 22
  • Glasgow have won 5 of their last 6 URC matches
  • Their only defeat in that run was 0–23 away to Scarlets
  • They’ve conceded just 91 points across those six matches (avg 15.2 per game)

Recent URC Meetings: Connacht v Glasgow

Date Match Venue Score
22 Feb 2019 Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Scotstoun Stadium 43–17
03 Oct 2020 Connacht v Glasgow Warriors Dexcom Stadium 28–24
29 Jan 2022 Connacht v Glasgow Warriors Dexcom Stadium 20–42
22 Apr 2023 Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Scotstoun Stadium 29–27
28 Oct 2023 Connacht v Glasgow Warriors Dexcom Stadium 34–26
26 Jan 2025 Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Scotstoun Stadium 22–19
  • Connacht’s only win in the last four meetings was 34–26 in Galway in October 2023
  • The last meeting in Scotland was a tight one: Glasgow 22–19 Connacht (January 2025)

URC Era Record

Team Played Wins Win % Losses Draws
Connacht 470 188 40.00% 271 11
Glasgow Warriors 486 275 56.58% 197 14

What It Means for Connacht (and Lancaster)

It’s been a rough first season for Stuart Lancaster results-wise, but the injury context matters. Connacht have been forced to lean on academy players far more than planned, and while that may pay off long-term, the URC table doesn’t wait for development stories.

This game is different. Glasgow are weakened. Connacht are closer to a settled XV than they’ve been in months. That flips the pressure.

With Scarlets coming in two weeks, Connacht need a points haul from this block. Beat Glasgow’s second string at home and you suddenly have a runway. Miss the chance and the season starts slipping away fast.

Key Match Angles

  • Tempo: Connacht should try to play at speed and stretch Glasgow’s combinations
  • Breakdown pressure: less settled Glasgow units can be exposed if Connacht win collisions
  • Game management: Connacht must control exits — Glasgow live off cheap turnover ball

Prediction

This is the kind of fixture that usually feels like a free swing. Not this week. If Connacht want the play-offs, this is one they have to take.

Connacht by 4–8 points (but only if their set-piece and exits hold up).

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Ireland side to play England, Saturday at 2.10pm
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
