GAA Congress 2026: Historic Weekend as GAA Rounders Set for Seat at the Top Table
This weekend’s GAA Annual Congress in Croke Park could mark one of the most significant moments in the modern history of GAA Rounders.
Among the 25 motions set to be debated by delegates, Motion 2 stands out as a landmark proposal — one that would see a GAA Rounders representative formally added to Ard Chomhairle for the first time.
If passed, it would finally give Rounders a seat at the main decision-making table of the GAA.
A seat long in the making
Submitted by Old Leighlin (Carlow), Motion 2 proposes expanding the composition of Central Council to include representation from GAA Rounders. While modest in wording, the impact would be profound.
Rounders has been part of the GAA for generations, yet unlike football and hurling — and even newer structures within the association — it has operated without direct representation at the highest level of governance.
That absence has often been felt in practical ways. Decisions around facilities, development funding, governance structures and long-term planning have historically been made without a dedicated Rounders voice present in the room.
A successful vote would immediately change that dynamic. More than symbolism, it would provide Rounders with influence and visibility at the highest level of the association.
Congress agenda: 25 motions, big implications
The GAA’s Annual Congress takes place on Friday and Saturday at Croke Park. A total of 25 motions will be debated and voted on by delegates, submitted from various units including Central Council, the Amateur Status Review Committee, CCCC, the Hurling Development Committee, the Demographics Committee (with the Standing Committee on Playing Rules), Development CCC and the Rules Advisory Committee.
Overall, 23 motions are changes to existing rules (requiring more than 60% approval) and two are new rules (needing more than 50% to pass).
Simplified guide: what each motion is about
Motion 1: Changes how the five-year rule for county officers is calculated, including a proposed variation to the rule (Meath).
Motion 2:Add a GAA Rounders representative to Ard Chomhairle by amending the composition of Central Council (Old Leighlin, Carlow).
Motion 3: Redefines “first club” by lowering the age grade from U12 to U10 (Kilteely-Dromkeen).
Motion 4: Alters an exception to the “one county per year” championship rule for U21 and younger where a player’s club has no team, allowing them to play with another club rather than an independent team (Kerry).
Motion 5: Proposes an inter-county eligibility restriction: to play senior inter-county championship, a player must have played eight club league/championship games the previous year (Clontarf).
Motion 6: Seeks to remove All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals; also proposes changes to the Joe McDonagh Cup format (Laois). (If this passes, Motion 18 won’t be heard.)
Motion 7: Fixes All-Ireland minor finals in Croke Park as curtain-raisers to the respective senior finals (Tempo Maguires).
Motion 8 (New Rule): Caps the senior inter-county playing season at 30 competitive weekends (31 if an All-Ireland final replay is required) (GPA).
Motion 9: Clarifies that match officials shall not be required to attend hearings or give oral evidence/cross-examination (Abbeylara).
Motion 10: Clarifies when an appealed decision takes effect — either after the appeal window ends, or after the appeal outcome is issued (Abbeylara).
Motion 11: Changes the threshold to call a club special general meeting to 10% of membership or 25 members (whichever is greater) (Castledaly).
Motion 12: Updates wording to allow for at least three female appointments on the Management Committee (Central Council).
Motion 13: Extends “Winner on the Day” to provincial football finals (currently All-Ireland finals go to replay after extra-time).
Motion 14: Moves All-Ireland finals back by two weeks (to on or before the 32nd Sunday of the year), prevents inter-county competitions before the 4th Sunday, and removes pre-season competitions; includes concessions for counties reaching All-Ireland finals.
Motion 15 (New Rule): Introduces a certification concept for counties to participate in senior inter-county competitions (Amateur Status Review Committee).
Motion 16: Recasts/rewords an existing Amateur Status rule to state what can be done as well as what cannot be done (Amateur Status Review Committee).
Motion 17: Addresses New York’s participation in inter-county championships and how that interacts with hurling groups, promotion and relegation.
Motion 18: Removes SHC preliminary quarter-finals (CCCC). (Will fall if Motion 6 passes.)
Motion 19: Brings dissent rules from football into hurling, with frees advanced 30 metres (rather than 50).
Motion 20: Begins a process to develop policy on the definition of a club, giving county committees scope to determine clubs within their counties.
Motion 21: Helps smaller rural clubs by allowing county committees to adjust outfield numbers to not below 11 (enabling 12-a-side).
Motion 22: Expands the composition of Development CCC and provides authority for annual operational reviews of U17-and-under competitions.
Motion 23: Extends Central Council powers to interpret codes as well as rules.
Motion 24: Enables counties to use an online system for club transfers.
Motion 25: Introduces Central Council guidelines on permanent residency for transfers/eligibility, allowing counties to apply criteria from those guidelines.
Why Motion 2 matters most for Rounders
For GAA Rounders, this is not just another administrative vote. If Motion 2 passes, it’s a meaningful shift in how the sport is represented and heard within the association — visibility, voice and influence at the highest level.
In years to come, Congress 2026 could be remembered as the weekend Rounders finally took its place at the main table of the GAA.
