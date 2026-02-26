Three rounds into the 2026 Six Nations and the numbers are already shaping the storylines: France look the most clinical, Scotland the most efficient, England are living off territory, Ireland are still chasing precision, while Wales and Italy have quietly put up some fascinating underlying metrics.

50 Stats That Explain the First Three Rounds of the 2026 Six Nations

Below are 50 stats from the opening three rounds that show what’s working, what’s wobbling, and what might decide the championship run-in.

France: the benchmark (and the risk)

Total metres gained: France lead the tournament with 1,972m. First-phase tries: France have scored 9, the most in the championship. 22m efficiency: France convert 40.9% of 22m entries into tries. Chip kicks: France lead with 11. Box kicks: France have used 40, second only to Wales. 50/22 success: France are one of only two teams with a successful 50/22. Lineout errors: France have a perfect record with 0. Maul-to-try: France are one of only two teams to convert a maul into a try. Early momentum: France have scored 3 tries inside the opening 10 minutes. Turnovers conceded: France have conceded a tournament-high 59.

France look the most dangerous side in the competition — but that turnover count is the one number that can keep others in touching distance.

Ireland: pressure without polish

Scrum offences: Ireland have conceded the most with 12. Lineout errors: Ireland lead the tournament with 3. Tackle success: Ireland sit at 75.00%. Turnovers conceded: Ireland have conceded 43. Rucks won in opposition 22: Ireland have recorded 30. 50/22 success: Ireland are one of the two teams to execute one successfully. Restart retention: Ireland have retained 1 restart kick. Early momentum: Ireland have scored 2 tries inside the opening 10 minutes.

The underlying pressure is there for Ireland, but set-piece errors and scrum discipline are leaving points on the pitch.

Scotland: efficiency, accuracy, composure

Tackle success: Scotland lead the tournament at 85.22%. Turnovers conceded: Scotland have conceded 32. Maul-to-try: Scotland are one of only two teams to convert a maul into a try. Restart retention: Scotland lead with 2 retained restart kicks. Chip kicks: Scotland have attempted 5. Rucks won in opposition 22: Scotland have recorded 12. Early momentum: Scotland have scored 2 tries inside the opening 10 minutes.

Scotland aren’t topping every “power” category, but their efficiency stats are screaming “hard to beat”.

England: territory kings, ball security worries

Territorial kicking metres: England lead with 2,893m kicked. Box kicks: England have used 26. Tackle success: England sit at 79.06%. Turnovers conceded: England have conceded 56. Chip kicks: England have attempted 6. Rucks won in opposition 22: England have recorded 14. Early momentum: England have scored 2 tries inside the opening 10 minutes.

England are controlling where games are played — but that turnover figure is the red flag.

Wales: high work-rate, strong retention, blunt edge

Box kicks: Wales lead the tournament with 43. Turnovers conceded: Wales are the best in the championship with just 26. Rucks won in opposition 22: Wales lead with 33. Tackle success: Wales sit at 76.37%. Turnover profile: Wales have conceded 33 fewer turnovers than France (26 vs 59). Territory approach: Wales are the most committed to contestable-kick pressure (box-kick volume No.1). Red-zone presence: Wales have spent plenty of time in the 22 (rucks won No.1) but haven’t matched France’s conversion rate. Ball security: Wales’ retention is better than every other nation after three rounds.

Wales’ numbers suggest a side that can build pressure and keep the ball — the missing piece is turning that work into tries.

Italy: competitive in spells, still chasing cutting edge

22m efficiency: Italy convert just 16.7% of 22m entries into tries. Tackle success: Italy sit at 78.86%. Turnovers conceded: Italy have conceded 52. Chip kicks: Italy have attempted 3 (lowest in the tournament table shown). Rucks won in opposition 22: Italy have recorded 13. Early momentum: Italy have scored 1 try inside the opening 10 minutes.

Italy’s defence is not miles off, but their 22m conversion number explains why strong periods aren’t becoming scoreboard pressure.

Set-piece & discipline: the hidden swing factors

Scrum discipline: Ireland have conceded the most scrum offences (12), while England and Wales are the most disciplined (5 each). Maul strategy: England have attempted the most mauls (24), but only France and Scotland have converted a maul into a try. Lineout accuracy: Ireland lead lineout offences (3), while France have made 0 lineout errors. Defensive danger-zone penalties: Wales have conceded the most in defence (23), closely followed by England (22).

What the numbers really mean after three rounds

France have the most clinical attack, Scotland have the cleanest efficiency profile, England are living off territory, and Ireland’s underlying pressure is being undermined by set-piece and discipline issues.

But don’t ignore Wales and Italy. Wales are leading the tournament for red-zone rucks and ball retention — those are foundations you can build on quickly if the attack clicks. Italy’s conversion rate tells you exactly why they’re not turning competitiveness into wins.

Two rounds remain. If one side improves a single lever — France reducing turnovers, Ireland cleaning up scrum/lineout, or Wales sharpening 22m conversion — the table can still shift fast.

