TG4 Secures URC Rights for Next Four Seasons

Great news for Irish rugby fans! TG4 has announced a new four-year deal to continue broadcasting United Rugby Championship (URC) matches.

The agreement will see TG4 show 50% of URC games live each season, with the remaining fixtures broadcast on Premier Sports. RTÉ will not feature in coverage of the upcoming campaign.

TG4 has been a long-standing supporter of rugby in Ireland, and this latest deal ensures free-to-air access for half of all URC fixtures until at least 2029. The full list of televised matches for the 2025/26 season will be confirmed in the coming days.

This is a significant boost for rugby supporters nationwide, particularly those without access to subscription-only platforms. It also continues TG4’s strong tradition of covering Irish sport, from grassroots action to the international stage.

The new URC season promises another year of high-quality rugby, with Leinster, Munster, Connacht, and Ulster all targeting strong campaigns. Fans can look forward to top-class clashes, intense rivalries, and plenty of drama — all available live on TG4.

