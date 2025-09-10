NFL Week 2 Preview | Chiefs vs Eagles Rematch, Key Games & Stats

🏈 NFL Week 2 Preview: Super Bowl LIX Rematch & Key Games

It’s Week 2 of the NFL season and Sunday features a mouth-watering rematch of Super Bowl LIX as the Chiefs travel to Philadelphia. Here’s a look at the biggest matchups of the weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) @ Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

Kansas City Chiefs look to bounce back after a Week 1 loss as they head to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening.

The Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 in last season’s Super Bowl, with Jalen Hurts delivering 293 total yards and three touchdowns to win MVP. Hurts rushed for two touchdowns in Week 1 against Dallas, marking his 16th career regular-season game with multiple rushing touchdowns – the most by any QB in NFL history.

Kansas City went unbeaten at home last year and boast the most home wins since Patrick Mahomes became starter in 2018 (45). Mahomes sits at 292 career TD passes and can pass Peyton Manning (293) for most TD passes in a player’s first nine seasons (including playoffs).

This will be the 11th time a Super Bowl rematch has happened the very next season – the winning team from the big game has gone 7-3 in previous meetings.

Washington Commanders (1-0) @ Green Bay Packers (1-0)

Both teams come off Week 1 wins and are looking to start 2-0. Washington QB Jayden Daniels has thrown at least two TD passes and posted a 100+ rating in six of his 11 career road starts.

For Green Bay, star pass rusher Micah Parsons notched a sack in his debut. In eight career games against Washington, he has 10.5 sacks, including multi-sack games in Weeks 12 & 18 last year.

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) @ Cincinnati Bengals (1-0)

Both teams eye a 2-0 start for the first time since 2018. Travis Etienne ranked second in Week 1 with 156 scrimmage yards (143 rushing).

Joe Burrow threw for 23 TDs and a 116.9 passer rating in eight home starts last year, including four straight games with 3+ TD passes and 110+ rating. Only Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers have done that in five consecutive home games.

Denver Broncos (1-0) @ Indianapolis Colts (1-0)

Denver aim for their first 2-0 start since 2021 after a dominant defensive Week 1 (six sacks, just 133 total yards allowed). No team has started a season with 6+ sacks in each of its first two games since 1998.

Indianapolis scored on all seven drives in a 33-8 Week 1 win over Miami, becoming the first team in 47 years to score on every possession in a game.

Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) @ Las Vegas Raiders (1-0)

The Chargers look to start 2-0 for the third time since 1970. Justin Herbert threw for 318 yards and 3 TDs with a 131.7 rating in Brazil last week — the only QB with 300+ yards and 3 TDs on Kickoff Weekend.

Raiders star rookie TE Brock Bowers had 103 yards receiving last week and now has 1,297 yards in 18 career games, second only to Mike Ditka for tight ends through 20 games.