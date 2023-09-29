Promising Prospect: Task Force Eyes Group One Debut

Rossa Ryan is optimistic about Task Force’s chances as the son of Frankel gears up for his Group One debut in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on September 30th.

Impressive Record: Unbeaten Run

– Task Force, son of Frankel and 1000 Guineas heroine Special Duty, maintains a flawless record.

– Secured debut success at Salisbury and continued the winning streak at the Yorkshire track.

– Set to face a tough field for the £275,000 prize.

Confidence Despite Figures: Ryan’s Outlook

– Ralph Beckett-trained two-year-old faces rivals with higher official figures.

– Rossa Ryan expresses confidence in Task Force’s potential improvement.

– Ryan notes the ease of Task Force’s recent win, describing it more like a workout.

Mental Strides: Maturing on the Track

– Task Force shows mental growth since his debut.

– Rossa Ryan highlights the colt’s progress in understanding racing dynamics.

– Mentions the perfect preparation, emphasizing continued development.

Rowley Mile Challenge: No Excuses

– Undulations of the Rowley Mile not seen as a hindrance.

– Ryan believes Task Force handled the undulating track at Ripon well.

– Expresses hope for further progress in the upcoming race.

Dual Chances: Ryan’s Double Aspiration

– Rossa Ryan set to ride Symbology in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes.

– Despite previous shortcomings, Ryan believes Symbology has the potential for success.

– Acknowledges the competitiveness of the Group One race.

Paradias in Focus: Ryan’s Consistent Contender

– Outside of Group One races, Ryan partners with Paradias in the bet365 Cambridgeshire Heritage Handicap.

– Acknowledges Paradias’ consistency despite a career-high mark.

– Discusses the shift in trip length and hopes for a strong performance.

