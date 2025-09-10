Trump International at Doonbeg to host 2026 Amgen Irish Open

The DP World Tour has announced that Trump International Golf Links Ireland, Doonbeg, Co Clare, will host the 2026 Amgen Irish Open. The tournament will take place from September 10-13, and will again form part of the ‘Back 9’.

The 2026 DP World Tour global schedule features a minimum of 42 Race to Dubai tournaments in 25 different countries.

Three Distinct Phases

The schedule, announced on Wednesday, will once again comprise three distinct phases, beginning with five ‘Global Swings’ followed by the ‘Back 9’, with the season then culminating with the ‘DP World Tour Play-Offs’ in November 2026.

Members will compete for a record total prize fund of $157.5 million (outside the Major Championships) on golf’s global Tour next season.

The Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship, will be the first tournament on the European Swing, and will take place from May 7-10 at Real Club de Golf El Prat in Barcelona.

In addition to the ISCO Championship from July 9-12, DP World Tour members will also have access to the PGA TOUR’s Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic, which features as part of the Race to Dubai for the first time from July 16-19.

Five Rolex Events

The Genesis Scottish Open, at the Renaissance Club from July 9-12, will once again be co-sanctioned with the PGA TOUR and is one of five Rolex Series events on the 2026 global schedule, along with: the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 22-25), the BMW PGA Championship (September 17-20) and the two Play-Off events, the Abu Dhabi Championship (November 5-8) and DP World Tour Championship (November 12-15), where the 2026 Race to Dubai Champion will be crowned.

In total, the DP World Tour will play three times in Dubai in 2026, with the Dubai Invitational (January 15-18) returning to the schedule after alternating with the Team Cup during the current 2025 season.

