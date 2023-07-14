Dublin v Monaghan – Preview, live scores & starting teams

Clash of Titans: Dublin vs. Monaghan – All-Ireland Football Semi-Final Preview

The stage is set for an epic showdown as Dublin and Monaghan prepare to face off in the All-Ireland Football Semi-Final. With their eyes fixed on the coveted spot in the final, both teams are primed to deliver a thrilling display of skill, strategy, and sheer determination.

Dublin’s Dominance: A Championship Force

Dublin enters the semi-final as the reigning Leinster champions, having maintained an unbeaten record throughout the championship campaign. Their journey thus far has seen them secure victories in six out of seven games, with a solitary draw. Led by an exceptional lineup of talent, Dublin has consistently showcased their dominance on the field, leaving opponents in their wake.

1. Road to the Semi-Finals:

– Dublin 4-30 Laois 2-9 (Leinster quarter-final)

– Dublin 0-14 Kildare 0-12 (Leinster semi-final)

– Dublin 5-21 Louth 0-15 (Leinster final)

– Dublin 1-11 Roscommon 0-14 (All-Ireland Group 3)

– Dublin 0-22 Kildare 0-13 (All-Ireland Group 3)

– Dublin 3-23 Sligo 0-8 (All-Ireland Group 3)

– Dublin 2-18 Mayo 0-12 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

2. Key Scorers:

– Con O’Callaghan: 2-26 (0-4 frees, 0-3 marks)

– Colm Basquel: 5-16 (0-1 free)

– Cormac Costello: 0-18 (0-9 frees, 0-2 ’45s’)

– Paul Mannion: 1-13 (0-2 frees)

– Sean Bugler: 1-12

Monaghan’s Resilience: Overcoming Challenges

Monaghan has displayed commendable resilience on their journey to the semi-finals. Winning four matches, drawing one, and losing two out of their seven games, they have fought their way through a challenging road to this stage. While their path hasn’t been without obstacles, Monaghan’s determination and ability to overcome adversity make them a formidable opponent for Dublin.

1. Road to the Semi-Finals:

– Monaghan 2-17 Tyrone 1-18 (Ulster quarter-final)

– Derry 1-21 Monaghan 2-10 (Ulster semi-final)

– Monaghan 0-14 Derry 0-14 (All-Ireland Group 4)

– Monaghan 1-23 Clare 1-18 (All-Ireland Group 4)

– Donegal 0-19 Monaghan 0-17 (All-Ireland Group 4)

– Monaghan 1-11 Kildare 0-13 (Preliminary quarter-final)

– Monaghan 0-14 Armagh 0-14 – Monaghan won 9-8 on penalties (All-Ireland quarter-final)

2. Key Scorers:

– Jack McCarron: 0-21 (0-7 frees, 0-1 mark)

– Conor McManus: 0-19 (0-16 frees)

– Conor McCarthy: 2-12 (0-1 free)

– Michael Bannigan: 0-15 (0-4 frees)

– Gary Mohan: 0-8 (0-1 mark)

Head-to-Head: Past Championship Meetings

Examining their past championship encounters, Dublin has historically held the upper hand against Monaghan. Notably, Dublin emerged victorious in the 2017 All-Ireland quarter-final clash, winning by a ten-point margin. However, recent Allianz League encounters have shown Monaghan’s ability to challenge Dublin, with Monaghan securing three wins and one draw out of their four meetings.

Semi-Final History:

Dublin’s Consistency and Monaghan’s Struggles

Dublin’s semi-final record has been impressive, winning seven out of their last ten appearances. However, in the past two years, they suffered defeats against Mayo in 2021 and Kerry in 2022, adding an element of redemption and motivation for Dublin in this year’s semi-final. On the other hand, Monaghan has struggled in semi-finals, with only one win in their last ten attempts. Nonetheless, they will be eager to defy the odds and make their mark against the reigning champions.

Key Match Insights and Statistics

– Dublin has averaged 2-20 per game in their seven championship matches, showcasing their offensive prowess.

– Monaghan has averaged 1-15 per game, with a high of 1-23 against Clare and a low of 0-12 (at the end of normal time) against Armagh.

– Recent encounters between Dublin and Monaghan in the Allianz League have seen Monaghan secure victories, including a significant win in 2022, which sent Dublin into Division 2.

– Donegal in 2014 was the last Ulster county to defeat Dublin in an All-Ireland semi-final, while Armagh in 2002 was the last Ulster team to achieve the same feat.

– Dublin’s recent losses in semi-finals against Mayo and Kerry will fuel their determination to avoid a three-year streak of semi-final defeats.

Starting Teams for Dublin v Monaghan

