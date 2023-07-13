LIV Golf Partners with Simplebet as Official Sports Betting Innovation Partner

LIV Golf, the groundbreaking golf league, has announced a strategic partnership with Simplebet, a global technology leader in micro-betting products. Simplebet will serve as the league’s Official Sports Betting Innovation Partner, distributing real-time competition data to sports betting operators and media platforms worldwide. This collaboration aims to provide innovative single-screen in-play wager technology and low latency video streaming, enhancing the fan experience in the U.S. and international markets.

Unlocking Fan Engagement Opportunities

Simplebet’s CEO, Chris Bevilacqua, expressed excitement about revolutionizing fan engagement in live sports through their partnership with LIV Golf. They aim to create a blueprint for maximizing intellectual property (IP) through innovative betting, setting the stage for the future of the sport.

LIV Golf’s Forward-Thinking Approach

Greg Norman, LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO, highlighted the league’s commitment to developing new ways for golf to progress. With a consistent field of top players competing simultaneously under the same conditions, LIV Golf offers a supercharged tournament and fan experience. As golf gains popularity within the multi-billion-dollar sports betting market, LIV Golf is proud to collaborate with Simplebet. Their shared vision aligns with the league’s competition model, where every shot from every player matters throughout the entire tournament.

Enhancing the Fan Experience

Using Simplebet’s platform, sports betting operators will soon be able to offer in-play wagering opportunities during LIV Golf’s action-packed events. Fans will engage with the competition on a whole new level, placing bets on specific moments, such as the outcome of players’ shots or putts. Simplebet’s technology transforms the fan experience by creating deeper engagement around thousands of individual moments throughout the tournament.

Record-Breaking Growth and Established Expertise

Simplebet’s remarkable growth over the past year solidifies its position as a global leader in the sports betting industry. They have developed innovative in-play micro-betting and fan engagement products for major leagues such as NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAAF, NCAAB, and IFL. Through their partnership with LIV Golf, Simplebet’s technology will connect fans with the league’s groundbreaking team and individual competition, featuring renowned golfers and exciting shotgun starts.

Upcoming Tournaments and How to Watch

LIV Golf’s next tournament, LIV Golf Greenbrier, will take place from August 4th to 6th at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. Fans can catch the action on The CW, The CW App, LIV Golf Plus, and YouTube, with broadcasts reaching over 180 territories and 380 million homes worldwide.

Unlocking Golf’s Potential

LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments, a company dedicated to making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem. Their mission is to unlock the sport’s untapped potential on a global scale.

For more information on the 2023 LIV Golf League and how to watch, visit LIVGolf.com. The future of golf and sports betting is set to take off with LIV Golf and Simplebet leading the way in innovation and fan engagement.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com