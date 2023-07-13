2023/24 Champions Cup Rugby Fixture Preview for Irish Teams: Connacht, Munster, Leinster & Ulster

Back-to-back champions, Stade Rochelais, will ignite another fierce battle against last season’s runners-up, Leinster Rugby, in an eagerly anticipated clash that will showcase the powerhouses of world rugby. This monumental contest kicks off the 2023/24 Champions Cup on a thrilling note in December.

Connacht’s Homecoming: Clash with Bristol Bears

Save the date – January 19th! Connacht Rugby will welcome the return of former player Kieran Marmion and former coach Pat Lam to the Sportsground when they lock horns with the formidable Bristol Bears. Expect a pulsating showdown as Connacht aims to make their mark in Pool 4.

Champions Cup fixtures for Irish teams

Round 1

Friday 8th Dec

Connacht v Bordeaux, 8pm

Saturday 9th Dec

Bath v Ulster, 3:15pm

Munster v Bayonne, 5:30pm

Sunday 10th

La Rochelle v Leinster, 3:15

Round 2

Saturday 16th Dec

Saracens v Connacht, 1pm

Leinster v Sale, 5:30pm

Ulster v Racing 92, 8pm

Sunday 17th Dec

Exeter v Munster, 1pm

Round 3

Saturday 13th Jan

Lyon v Connacht, 1pm

Toulon v Munster, 3:15pm

Leinster v Stade Francais, 5:30pm

Ulster v Toulouse, 8pm

Round 4

Friday 19th Jan

Connacht v Bristol, 8pm

Saturday 20th

Harliquins v Ulster, 1pm

Leicester v Leinster, 3:15pm

Munster v Northampton, 5:30pm

