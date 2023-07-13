2023/24 Champions Cup Rugby Fixture Preview for Irish Teams: Connacht, Munster, Leinster & Ulster
Back-to-back champions, Stade Rochelais, will ignite another fierce battle against last season’s runners-up, Leinster Rugby, in an eagerly anticipated clash that will showcase the powerhouses of world rugby. This monumental contest kicks off the 2023/24 Champions Cup on a thrilling note in December.
Connacht’s Homecoming: Clash with Bristol Bears
Save the date – January 19th! Connacht Rugby will welcome the return of former player Kieran Marmion and former coach Pat Lam to the Sportsground when they lock horns with the formidable Bristol Bears. Expect a pulsating showdown as Connacht aims to make their mark in Pool 4.
Champions Cup fixtures for Irish teams
Round 1
Friday 8th Dec
Connacht v Bordeaux, 8pm
Saturday 9th Dec
Bath v Ulster, 3:15pm
Munster v Bayonne, 5:30pm
Sunday 10th
La Rochelle v Leinster, 3:15
Round 2
Saturday 16th Dec
Saracens v Connacht, 1pm
Leinster v Sale, 5:30pm
Ulster v Racing 92, 8pm
Sunday 17th Dec
Exeter v Munster, 1pm
Round 3
Saturday 13th Jan
Lyon v Connacht, 1pm
Toulon v Munster, 3:15pm
Leinster v Stade Francais, 5:30pm
Ulster v Toulouse, 8pm
Round 4
Friday 19th Jan
Connacht v Bristol, 8pm
Saturday 20th
Harliquins v Ulster, 1pm
Leicester v Leinster, 3:15pm
Munster v Northampton, 5:30pm
