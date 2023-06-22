Ireland U-20 Rugby Team Prepares for World Championship Clash with England, kick off 12:30pm Saturday

Captain Gus McCarthy focuses on England challenge

The Ireland Under-20 rugby squad, sponsored by PwC, is gearing up for their highly anticipated opening match against England in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship. The tournament, which commences on June 24, marks the return of the championship after a hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Ireland’s U-20 Grand Slam champions of 2023 are eager to face familiar rivals in their quest for victory.

Intense Focus on England Match

Captain Gus McCarthy expressed his team’s focus on the challenging encounter with England. Although Ireland emerged victorious against England in the Grand Slam decider earlier this year, McCarthy recognizes the English team’s determination and high ambitions for the World Cup opener. The Irish squad is fully dedicated to preparing for the England match, aiming to perform at their best and secure a win.

Impressive Newcomers in the Squad

Preparations for the World Championship included a warm-up victory against Italy, showcasing Ireland’s readiness for the upcoming tournament. The final 30-man selection bound for Cape Town includes four uncapped players who have impressed during their involvement in the Energia All-Ireland League. Highly-rated scrum half Jack Oliver, along with forwards Ronan Foxe, Max Clein, and Dan Barron, have demonstrated their abilities and secured their places in the squad.

Fierce Competition and Talent Pool

The level of competition at the U-20 level in Ireland is exceptionally high, with numerous talented players vying for selection. McCarthy acknowledges the fierce competition and praises the hard work put in by the newcomers to earn their spots. The impressive talent pool in Ireland’s underage systems continues to produce exceptional players year after year.

Experienced and Emerging Players

While most of the World Championship squad gained experience in this year’s U-20 Six Nations, several players also featured in the U-20 Summer Series in Italy last year. The team’s vice-captain and lineout caller, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, has been a pivotal figure in the Irish lineout, and his inclusion adds strength to the squad. McCarthy himself aims to make a bigger impact as a ball carrier and maintain Ireland’s high standards in the lineout.

Coaching Changes and Enhanced Dynamics

The coaching set-up for the tournament sees the unfortunate absence of defence and lineout coach Willie Faloon due to personal reasons. In his place, Connacht Elite Player Development Officer Andrew Browne has stepped up to coach the forwards. McCarthy praises Browne’s expertise and believes his particular focus on certain aspects of the game will enhance the team’s performance and make them a more dynamic side.

Leadership and Touring Experience

For McCarthy, the opportunity to lead the Ireland team in their pool games at Paarl Gymnasium in the Western Cape holds great significance. As the captain, he aims to guide the team both on and off the pitch, seeking improvement in Ireland’s recent performances in the tournament. The squad as a whole recognizes the privilege of representing Ireland on the world stage and touring South Africa, a country rich in rugby history. They approach the World Championship with gratitude and excitement for the opportunity that lies ahead.

Eager to Showcase Skills and Compete

The Ireland U-20 squad is eager to showcase their skills and compete against the best players in the world in their age group. With a blend of experienced players and emerging talents, they aim to make a mark in the tournament and bring glory to their country. All eyes are now on their clash with England as the much-anticipated World Rugby Under-20 Championship kicks off in South Africa.

TV Details

Match is live on Virgin Two at 12:30pm

Starting Teams

Head Coach Richie Murphy has named his Ireland U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Saturday’s opening World Rugby U20 Championship game against England in Paarl, South Africa (Kick-off 1.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time).

The squad arrived in Cape Town on Tuesday and have spent the week preparing for the Pool B opener at their South African base, as the World Rugby U20 Championship returns for the first time since 2019.

Gus McCarthy once again captains Ireland having led the team to U20 Six Nations Grand Slam glory earlier in the season.

Henry McErlean, Andrew Osborne and Hugh Gavin are named in the Ireland back three, with Hugh Cooney and John Devine in midfield.

Sam Prendergast and Fintan Gunne continue their strong half-back pairing from the Six Nations.

Up front, George Hadden and Paddy McCarthypartner McCarthy in the front row, with Evan O’Connell and Conor O’Tighearnaigh selected in the second row.

Diarmuid Mangan is named at blindside flanker, with Ruadhan Quinn at openside and James McNabneycompleting the starting XV at number eight.

Hooker Max Clein is in line for his U20s debut off the bench, with George Morris, Fiachna Barrett, Charlie Irvine, Brian Gleeson, Oscar Cawley, Matty Lynch and James Nicholson providing the replacement options.

Speaking ahead of Saturday, Murphy said: “We have been working hard in preparation for this opening challenge, both at home in Dublin and here in South Africa, and the group are excited about the opportunity ahead. We know England first up will be a huge challenge having faced them in the last round of the Six Nations back in March and we will need to be at our very best to achieve the result we want to kickstart our tournament.”

Saturday’s match is live on Virgin Media Two in Republic of Ireland and on World Rugby platformswhere there is no local broadcaster.

Ireland U20s:

15. Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)

14. Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster)

13. Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)

12. John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

11. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

9. Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

1. George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)

2. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain)

3. Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster)

6. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

7. Ruadhan Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

8. James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)

Replacements:



16. Max Clein (Garryowen/Munster)*

17. George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster)

18. Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

19. Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster)

20. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

21. Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster)

22. Matty Lynch (Dublin University/Leinster)

23. James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster).

*Denotes uncapped at U20s level.

Ireland U20s Squad:

Forwards (17):

George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)

George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)

Max Clein (Garryowen/Munster)*

Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)

Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

Ronan Foxe (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*

Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster)

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Joe Hopes (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)

Ruadhan Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Dan Barron (Dublin University/Leinster)*

Backs (13):

Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

Jack Oliver (Garryowen/Munster)*

Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Matthew Lynch (Dublin University/Leinster)

John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster)

Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster)

James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster)

Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)

Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht)

*Uncapped at U20s level

Ireland U20s Fixtures:

Saturday 24th June: Ireland U20s v England U20s, Paarl Gymnasium, Paarl – 1.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time

Thursday 29th June: Ireland U20s v Australia U20s, Paarl Gymnasium, Paarl – 11am local time/10am Irish time

Tuesday 4th July: Ireland U20s v Fiji U20s, Paarl Gymnasium, Paarl – 1.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time

Sunday 9th July: Play-off match

Friday 14th July: Play-off match.

