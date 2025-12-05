How to find a safe crypto bookmaker in Ireland

Crypto has impacted industries differently, but betting is one where there’s been a synergistic ripple. For Irish punters, the allure is faster withdrawals, more anonymity, and arguably better odds. But, for many, it’s simply the idea of bringing two of their interests together.

The shadow that follows crypto around is the misuse of it. Crypto bookmakers operate in a somewhat grey area throughout much of the world, and while some regulators are catching up and some legitimate operators do exist, there are dodgy shenanigans all around.

Is it regulated?

When looking a safe bookmaker, it’s worth keeping in mind that most regulators have lagged behind gambling laws and crypto developments. Ireland’s gambling laws have always struggled to keep pace. The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) is a new statutory body that is trying to change this, and its these who are responsible for licensing and regulating.

Still, it doesn’t solve the issue at hand. Crypto bookies aren’t properly legitimised in Ireland by the GRAI, and while they can give advice, you cannot just go on their site to find a list of legitimate operators. Instead, we should look for operators holding licenses with overseas bodies that are more pro-crypto.

Verifying licenses and security features

As you can see, clear actionable advice is tricky in such grey areas, but one thing that’s unequivocal is to never deposit money into a headless bookmaker. A safe crypto bookmaker will always display its licensing information clearly in the footer of its website. For crypto-gambling, the most common reputable license actually comes from Curacao eGaming. It’s not quite as strict as some European licenses, but at least it provides a legal framework that holds crypto-denominated operators accountable – both for fair payouts and anti-money laundering.

Beyond the license, you need to look out for yourself and check the security. Is there SSL encryption? Do the platforms use cold storage? Is there 2FA log-in options? These kinds of questions can only be answered when researching them yourself, both through reviews and FAQs.

Spotting red flags and scams

The decentralized nature of crypto always seems to make it a prime target for scammers, no matter what industry. One of the most common traps is a bonus offer that is too good to be true. They often lock your deposit behind impossible wagering requirements. This can be overcome by reading the T&Cs, and it’s why crypto betting at Razed is so popular (they have modest bonuses that are clear and achievable).

Another red flag is a lack of clear ownership details, and when customer support is unresponsive (both can be checked before depositing). Just remember that each casino could be a fraud until proven otherwise.

Landing on a decision

Once you have gone through this ruthless process of elimination, you should be left with a handful of crypto bookmakers that you deem safe. From here, it’s a matter of being a little bit more positive and assessing them based on betting markets, usability, bonuses, and which one you like the vibe of.

