Sheehan, Aki, Gibson-Park & van der Flier agree contract extensions

The IRFU has announced contract extensions for Bundee Aki, Dan Sheehan, Jamison Gibson-Park and Josh van der Flier.

This secures the futures of four key players as Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell builds his squad towards Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027.

Bundee Aki

Connacht’s Aki has signed a new one-year contract extension. Leinster duo van der Flier and Gibson-Park have put pen to paper on two-year deals up until the end of the 2027/28 season. Sheehan has committed his future to Ireland and Leinster for a further three years until the end of the 2028/29 campaign.

Since making his debut against South Africa in 2017, Aki has been an influential figure in Ireland’s midfield, winning 69 Test caps in green, most recently coming off the bench in Saturday’s victory over Scotland.

Aki has won three Guinness Men’s Six Nations titles with Ireland, including two Grand Slams, and in 2023 was nominated for the World Rugby Men’s XVs Player of the Year award.

Josh van de Flier

Van der Flier won his 79th Test cap in green at the weekend, with his performances throughout the Championship campaign underlining his enduring worth in Ireland’s back row.

The 2022 World Rugby 15s Player of the Year remains a key part of Farrell’s side and will continue playing his rugby with Ireland and Leinster until the end of the 2027/28 campaign.

Jamison Gibson-Park

Gibson-Park was one of Ireland’s outstanding performers throughout the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, most notably at Twickenham where his Player of the Match performance inspired Farrell’s side to a memorable bonus point win.

The scrum-half won his 50th Ireland cap against Wales earlier this month and news of his commitment to Ireland and Leinster for a further two years is a major boost.

Dan Sheehan

27-year-old Sheehan has established himself as one of the game’s leading players since breaking on to the international scene against Japan in 2021, winning 39 Ireland caps in that time.

On Saturday, the hooker scored his 15th Six Nations try in green and Sheehan is a central figure in Ireland’s pack.

Key leaders

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell said of today’s contract extensions:

“You cannot underestimate the outstanding contributions of these four players to Irish Rugby over many years. That they see their futures here is a significant boost, which I have no doubt will delight Ireland supporters around the world. They are all key leaders who put their bodies on the line time and time again in reaching the highest standards on the field.

“All four players are a pleasure to work with and have played key roles throughout the recent Guinness Men’s Six Nations. In congratulating Bundee, Jamison, Dan and Josh on their new contracts, we look forward to seeing them progress in Ireland in the months and years to come.”

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