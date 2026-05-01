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King Rasko Grey & Paul Townend win Grade 1 Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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King Rasko Grey, with Paul Townend aboard, returns to the Punchestown winner's enclosure. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

King Rasko Grey (8/13 favourite) followed up on his Grade 1 Turners’ Novices’ Hurdle win at the Cheltenham Festival in March with another victory at the highest level at Punchestown on Friday afternoon.

Competing in the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle, the Audrey and Greg Turley-owned grey was the first part of a Grade 1 double on the day for trainer Willie Mullins and stable jockey Paul Townend.

The French-bred six-year-old gelding held off the late challenge of British-trained Lord Byron as the Faye Bramley-handled son of Camelot continued to close the gap with the line approaching.

As they hit the winning post, King Rasko Grey had a head advantage over the Harry Cobden-ridden four-year-old.

Kiely’s Place (10/1), also representing the winning handler, took third under the trainer’s son, Patrick.

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Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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