Salvator Mundi wins G1 Novice Chase as Kopek Des Bordes crashes out at the last

Salvator Mundi (13/2) and Harry Cobden won a dramatic Grade 1 Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at Punchestown on Thursday evening.

The complexion of the race changes totally at the final fence as race favourite Kopek Des Bordes (4/11f) and Paul Townend fell when it looked as though they would head for victory.

👀 Drama! Kopek Des Bordes exits at the second-last (seems to be OK) & Salvator Mundi picks up the pieces in G1 under Harry Cobden 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/y421jo6dra — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 30, 2026

Cobden, who will be owner J.P. McManus’ retained jockey next season, got Salvator Mundi to rally bravely, and the Joe and Marie Donelly-owned French-bred ran out a 12-length winner over Irish Panther (15/2), who had lead the field for most of the two miles and 75 yards’ race.

🗣️ “We probably got a little bit lucky.”@CobdenHarry on G1 glory for Salvator Mundi 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/O7fIwBvqSG — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 30, 2026

The Kieran Buckley-ridden runner-up had 30 lengths to spare over the third-placed Jacob’s Ladder (18/1) representing the Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy team.

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