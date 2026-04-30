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Salvator Mundi wins G1 Novice Chase as Kopek Des Bordes crashes out at the last

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
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Salvator Mundi and Harry Cobden win the Grade 1 Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at Punchestown for owners Marie and Joe Donnelly. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Salvator Mundi (13/2) and Harry Cobden won a dramatic Grade 1 Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at Punchestown on Thursday evening.

The complexion of the race changes totally at the final fence as race favourite Kopek Des Bordes (4/11f) and Paul Townend fell when it looked as though they would head for victory.

Cobden, who will be owner J.P. McManus’ retained jockey next season, got Salvator Mundi to rally bravely, and the Joe and Marie Donelly-owned French-bred ran out a 12-length winner over Irish Panther (15/2), who had lead the field for most of the two miles and 75 yards’ race.

The Kieran Buckley-ridden runner-up had 30 lengths to spare over the third-placed Jacob’s Ladder (18/1) representing the Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy team.

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